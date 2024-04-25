 Apple Vision Pro production reduced as not many people are buying this expensive headset | Tech News
Apple recalibrates its strategy as demand for the Apple Vision Pro falls short of expectations, prompting a significant reduction in production targets, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
Apr 25 2024, 09:10 IST
Apple's decision to adjust production targets for the Vision Pro underscores the challenges of meeting evolving consumer preferences in the competitive landscape of mixed reality technology. (Apple)

Apple's highly anticipated mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, has faced a setback in production as demand falls short of initial expectations. TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals insights into Apple's decision to slash production numbers, indicating a shift in the company's projections.

Apple Vision Pro- Decrease in Production Numbers

According to Kuo's recent analysis, Apple has significantly reduced its production targets for the Apple Vision Pro. Initial estimates suggested a market consensus of 700,000 to 800,000 units, but Apple has revised this down to a modest 400,000 to 450,000 units. The decision reflects a conservative outlook on customer demand, influenced by lower-than-expected interest in the mixed reality headset since its launch.

Apple Vision Pro- Impact on Future Releases

The downward adjustment in production numbers has broader implications for Apple's future product roadmap. Kuo suggests that the company may delay the launch of the Vision Pro's successor, originally anticipated for 2025. This strategic move aligns with Apple's cautious approach in light of subdued demand trends.

Apple Vision Pro- Global Expansion Plans

While the Apple Vision Pro is currently exclusive to the US market, Apple had hinted at plans for international expansion. CEO Tim Cook previously mentioned the device's arrival in China by 2024, although specifics regarding the timeline remain undisclosed. Despite anticipation for its global rollout, Apple's reevaluation of demand dynamics may influence the pace and scope of its international launch strategy.

Apple's decision to scale back production of the Apple Vision Pro underscores the challenges in forecasting consumer interest for emerging technologies. As the company navigates shifting market dynamics, it remains vigilant in aligning production with actual demand. With future product releases potentially adjusted in response to evolving trends, Apple continues to adapt its strategy to maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving mixed reality landscape.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 09:10 IST
