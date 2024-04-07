 iPhone hacking price list: Here’s how much hackers charge for zero-day iOS exploits | Tech News
Home Tech News iPhone hacking price list: Here’s how much hackers charge for zero-day iOS exploits

iPhone hacking price list: Here’s how much hackers charge for zero-day iOS exploits

The market for zero-day exploits is booming, with prices soaring for hacks targeting iPhones, iMessage, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2024, 15:56 IST
Icon
iPhone
Crowdfense's latest pricing list reveals the escalating value of vulnerabilities, with iPhone hacks commanding up to $7 million. (Unsplash)
iPhone
Crowdfense's latest pricing list reveals the escalating value of vulnerabilities, with iPhone hacks commanding up to $7 million. (Unsplash)

In the world of cybersecurity, the market for zero-day exploits is booming, with prices skyrocketing for hacks targeting popular devices and software. Crowdfense, a startup specializing in acquiring and reselling zero-day vulnerabilities, recently unveiled its latest pricing list, revealing staggering sums for exploits targeting iPhones, iMessage, and more.

Pricing Revealed: Valuation of Zero-Day Hacks

Zero-day exploits, named for their reliance on undisclosed vulnerabilities unknown to software developers, fetch hefty sums due to their potential for covert surveillance and espionage. Crowdfense's pricing list indicates that it will pay anywhere from $5 to $7 million for zero-days capable of infiltrating iPhones, while Android exploits can net up to $5 million. Similarly, exploits targeting popular web browsers and messaging platforms command top dollar, with Google Chrome and Safari vulnerabilities fetching up to $3 million and $3.5 million, respectively, and iMessage and WhatsApp hacks fetching between $3 and $5 million, reported techcrunch.

Also read: Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Escalating Prices: Factors Driving the Surge

These figures mark a significant increase from Crowdfense's previous pricing, reflecting the growing demand for sophisticated hacking tools. The surge in prices can be attributed to heightened security measures implemented by tech giants like Apple and Google, prompting hackers to seek out increasingly rare and elusive vulnerabilities.

While Crowdfense's payouts are among the highest in the industry, other players, particularly in Russia, offer even more lucrative rewards. Last year, a Russian company named Operation Zero announced plans to pay up to $20 million for iPhone and Android exploits, though geopolitical tensions and sanctions may impact the accessibility of such deals.

Despite the allure of lucrative payouts from third-party brokers, tech companies like Apple also offer their own bug bounty programs. Apple's Security Research Bounty program, for instance, offers rewards of up to $2 million for critical security vulnerabilities discovered in its products.

The escalating prices for zero-day exploits underscore the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, where the race to discover and exploit vulnerabilities is driven by both financial incentives and geopolitical interests. As technology continues to advance, the demand for effective cybersecurity measures and ethical hacking practices becomes increasingly vital in safeguarding digital ecosystems against malicious actors.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 15:56 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon
GTA San Andreas
GTA San Andreas Prequel Mod resumes development: New characters, mechanics, and progress unveiled
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 6: Grab diamonds, weapons and other rewards for free
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans frustrated after launch announcement was only made for consoles and not PCs
Sony PS5 Slim
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim console launches in India: How is it different from PS5 and all details

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets