 iPhone maker’s most expensive product may be dead before launch, but its tech can be a goldmine | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iPhone maker’s most expensive product may be dead before launch, but its tech can be a goldmine

iPhone maker’s most expensive product may be dead before launch, but its tech can be a goldmine

Newly discovered Apple patent talks about an in-car tech where one or more displays may be integrated on the front windshield.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 29 2024, 13:26 IST
iPhone maker’s most expensive product may be dead before launch, but its tech can be a goldmine
Apple has reportedly been working on a vehicle for quite a long time now. Although it is rumoured that the company has shut down the project, the patents related to it keep surfacing online. (REUTERS)

iPhone is the one key product that helped Apple become one of the most valuable companies in the world. Although the Cupertino-based giant launches a range of new devices every year, there's a long list of products that fail to make it to the launch stage. One of the projects that has reportedly been dumped by Apple is autonomous car. Codenamed Project Titan, Apple's autonomous car would have been the brand's most expensive offering but it never made it out the project phase due to various reasons. Although Apple has reportedly canned the project, its technology keeps surfacing online and one of the technology patents has now been spotted by PatentlyApple. The newly discovered patent shows an advanced camera system for vehicles.

Also read: iPhone 16 series may miss out on this big feature at September launch, here's when Apple may release it

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹189,400₹199,999
Buy now
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹111,490₹134,999
Buy now

Apple's unique camera system for vehicles

As published in Europe by WIPO, Apple's patent talks about an in-car tech where one or more displays may be integrated on the front windshield. The displays can work as side view mirrors and a rear view mirror. Currently, mirrors are located separately from the front windshield, requiring drivers to look away from the front windshield while changing lanes or braking. This increases risk of collision when the driver is looking away from the windshield. With the technology mentioned in the patent, Apple aims to offer a solution.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Will iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro be cheaper if Apple make them in India?

According to Apple's patent, the display on the front windshield can be a head-up display, a surface-laminated display, an embedded display, and/or any other suitable type of display. The display in the front windshield may be configured to display feed from multiple cameras above and around the vehicle.

Also read: Apple joins rivals Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others for the AI move: What is it and why it may be important

The displays on windshields will make it easier for the user to check for cars, people, or other obstructions around the vehicle and will also allow them to maneuver the vehicle without getting the gaze away from the front windshield. As Apple's Project Titan is reportedly scrapped, it will be interesting to see if this technology makes it to the real world.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 13:26 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 production likely to begin in coming months, expected to launch in march: here’s everything we know bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more will smartphone prices reduce after budget 2024? don’t expect any major surprise bsnl 4g rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by june 2025 reliance jio vs airtel unlimited 5g booster plans: what you get in rs. 51, rs. 101 recharge plans how to hide your instagram online status from others nasa finds potential signs of ancient life in mars rock samples: details unveiled apple rolls out new beta updates of ios 18 and ipados 18 as public launch nears, check what's new hmd crest, hmd crest max phones launched in india: check design, specifications, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets