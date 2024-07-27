iPhone success may push Apple to make Foxconn assemble iPads in India: Here’s everything we know

Apple manufacturer Foxconn is reportedly planning to grow its business in India as it is mulling over the plans of assembling iPads at the Sriperumbudur unit in Tamil Nadu. In the past few years, Foxconn has ramped up investments for developing manufacturing facilities in southern states and expanding its operations in India.

iPad may soon be assembled in India



The Taiwan based company is already assembling iPhone models at its numerous factories in India. This includes the latest iPhone 15 series which is assembled at the Chennai unit of Foxconn.

As per a recent report by Economic Times, Foxconn is likely to begin assembling iPads at Sriperumbudur factory located in close proximity of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the company has already begun discussions with the government regarding the plan. "Their experience so far has been very good, and they are coming full force. They will double what they have in the next few years, which includes iPhone, iPads and some other products too,” ET reported by citing an anonymous source.

The manufacturing of iPad at Indian plants is very much possible as it requires capabilities similar to those needed for assembling smartphones. However, it may take longer for Apple to assemble its flagship MacBook laptops because of their smaller production volume.

Foxconn plans to make huge investments in India

It is anticipated that Foxconn will benefit largely from India's production linked incentives [PLI] scheme as it proceeds to make huge investments in India. Reportedly Apple is about to start searching for a manufacturing partner to develop iPad models in India. Apart from iPads, the company is also planning to escalate production of components for AirPods wireless charging cases from Jabil factory in India. Presently, tech companies Pegatron and Tata Electronics act as Apple's key suppliers in India.

Apple's latest plan to expand the assembly of various products in India could be seen as part of the company's strategy of diversifying the locations of production across many countries. Last year, the tech giant reportedly relocated a proportion of its iPad manufacturing to Vietnam. Most recently, the company announced its plans to inaugurate a new research lab in China's Shenzhen facility for quality testing of its upcoming iPhones and iPads under extreme conditions.