 iPhone success may push Apple to make Foxconn assemble iPads in India: Here’s everything we know | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iPhone success may push Apple to make Foxconn assemble iPads in India: Here’s everything we know

iPhone success may push Apple to make Foxconn assemble iPads in India: Here’s everything we know

Apple supplier Foxconn may soon begin an assembly line of iPads at Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. The company is reportedly seeking to make large investments in India to bolster production of its flagship products.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 27 2024, 12:35 IST
iPhone success may push Apple to make Foxconn assemble iPads in India: Here’s everything we know
Foxconn may plan to assemble Apple iPads at Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. (Apple)

Apple manufacturer Foxconn is reportedly planning to grow its business in India as it is mulling over the plans of assembling iPads at the Sriperumbudur unit in Tamil Nadu. In the past few years, Foxconn has ramped up investments for developing manufacturing facilities in southern states and expanding its operations in India. 

iPad may soon be assembled in India

 The Taiwan based company is already assembling  iPhone models at its numerous factories in India. This includes the latest iPhone 15 series which is assembled at the Chennai unit of Foxconn. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
18% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹49,400₹59,900
Buy now
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 12
  • Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹44,999₹49,900
Buy now
23% OFF
Apple iPhone 14
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹61,790₹79,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,900
Buy now

Also Read: iPhones, iPads to soon be tested in extreme conditions at Apple's new China lab

As per a recent report by Economic Times, Foxconn is likely to begin assembling iPads at Sriperumbudur factory located in close proximity of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the company has already begun discussions with the government regarding the plan. "Their experience so far has been very good, and they are coming full force. They will double what they have in the next few years, which includes iPhone, iPads and some other products too,” ET reported by citing an anonymous source. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The manufacturing of iPad at Indian plants is very much possible as it requires capabilities similar to those needed for assembling smartphones. However, it may take longer for Apple to assemble its flagship MacBook laptops because of their smaller production volume.

Also Read: Apple's iPhone Drops Out of China Top Five as Local Rivals Soar

Foxconn plans to make huge investments in India

It is anticipated that Foxconn will benefit largely from India's production linked incentives [PLI] scheme as it proceeds to make huge investments in India. Reportedly Apple is about to start searching for a manufacturing partner to develop iPad models in India. Apart from iPads, the company is also planning to escalate production of components for AirPods wireless charging cases from Jabil factory in India. Presently, tech companies Pegatron and Tata Electronics act as Apple's key suppliers in India. 

Apple's latest plan to expand the assembly of various products in India could be seen as part of the company's strategy of diversifying the locations of production across many countries. Last year, the tech giant reportedly relocated a proportion of its iPad manufacturing to Vietnam. Most recently, the company announced its plans to inaugurate a new research lab in China's Shenzhen facility for quality testing of its upcoming iPhones and iPads under extreme conditions.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 12:35 IST
Trending: vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more iphone se 4 production likely to begin in coming months, expected to launch in march: here’s everything we know will smartphone prices reduce after budget 2024? don’t expect any major surprise ios 18 new beta update rolled out as public release nears: check what’s new in the latest iphone os bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it iphone users finally get rcs messaging with ios 18 beta update: here’s how you can try it bsnl 4g rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by june 2025 how to hide your instagram online status from others hmd crest, hmd crest max phones launched in india: check design, specifications, price and more snapdragon 8 gen 4 chipset for upcoming flagship phones likely to debut at qualcomm’s summit- here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers
PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets