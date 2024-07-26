 iPhones, iPads to soon be tested in extreme conditions at Apple’s new China lab | Tech News
Apple is planning to set up a new research lab to test its flagship products for quality and reliability under rough conditions.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 13:16 IST
Apple to set up a new research lab in Shenzhen, China.

Apple products are known for their high quality, functionality and performance. Over the years, the Cupertino based tech giant has committed to ensuring the quality and reliability of its flagship products. Whether it be a minor iOS update or a launch of a new iPhone series, the company dedicates substantial time in research and testing out the design and functionality of the models before officially launching them in the market. 

In a bid to enhance the quality and reliability of its products, Apple is reportedly about to inaugurate a new applied research lab based out of Shenzhen, China. Apple is set to use the new lab to boost its research and development abilities. It will focus on quality testing of its flagship products. 

What tests will Apple perform in the new lab

The new lab will be used for testing new materials and production techniques. The products such as iPhone, iPad and Apple Vision Pro will be tested under extreme conditions like intense physical activities and harsh conditions to check for durability and quality. 

The setting up of Apple's new research is significant as Apple ramps up production for the upcoming iPhone 16 series, anticipated to launch in September this year.

Company chose to select Shenzhen because the city is in close vicinity to Apple's suppliers. It announced its plan to set up a new lab in March. Although Apple has production units in many countries including Vietnam and India, China maintains its status as a major manufacturing location for Apple. 

The new Shenzhen unit is set to become the part of a larger network of research and development centers based out of Beijing, Shanghai, and Suzhou. Reportedly, Apple has made investments costing over 1 billion yuan or $138 million on these centers. 

According to a report by Bloomberg, Jeff Williams, Apple's Chief Operating Officer, recently went to Shenzhen to discuss investment and collaboration plans. Williams highlighted the crucial role played by Shenzhen in the marketing strategy of Apple. 

Williams also met senior Chinese officials in Beijing and visited an Apple store in the Wangfujing shopping district during his Chinese visit. He also watched a movie filmed using iPhone 15 Pro Max and attended a meeting with entertainment company Migu that showcased its new app developed for users of Apple Vision Pro.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 13:16 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets