IRCTC down: Ticket booking chaos sparks memes and frustration across social media

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) users encountered difficulties while trying to book train tickets today due to an unexpected outage affecting both the IRCTC website and app. Downdetector.com, a website status tracking platform, showed that a significant number of users struggled to access the IRCTC services.

Issue with Accessing IRCTC Services

According toreports, about 50 percent of users were unable to access the IRCTC website, while 40 percent experienced issues with the app, and 10 percent reported difficulties completing ticket bookings. Although the exact cause of the outage has not been confirmed, users began facing the issue around 10 AM. The disruption led to several problems, such as being unable to log in, search for train schedules, check fares, or complete ticket bookings.

IRCTC Down: Outage Sparks Memes and Frustration on X

Many frustrated users turned to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their dissatisfaction with the situation. Some also took the opportunity to share humorous memes, adding a lighthearted touch to the ongoing frustrations.

One user, @ChintanRaval1, tweeted: “The most pathetic service from @IRCTCofficial. When can we expect an improvement? Why can't you handle the traffic on the #irctc app and website? The foundation is weak, and your server is always down.” Another user, @Xbharatvarsh, raised concerns about the platform's reliability, saying, “Is there any fraud happening on #IRCTC? I've tried booking a ticket at 10 AM every day for the past week, but I can't even access the booking page. The website and app are down. What's going on?”

Meanwhile counter booking people to online people who tried to book tatkal.... 👇#IRCTC pic.twitter.com/VAxyKZ9iUJ — Ashwani 🇮🇳 (@ASTI0901) December 9, 2024

Amid the frustration, some users took a more humorous approach, with one meme showing a comparison between counter booking and the online booking struggle: “Meanwhile, counter booking people to online people trying to book Tatkal…” Another user suggested a conspiracy, tweeting, “There's clear corruption in the whole #IRCTC #Tatkal system. How are agents booking all the tickets when common users can't even log in from 9:58 to 10:05?”

The outage highlights ongoing issues with IRCTC's digital services, leaving passengers disappointed and questioning the platform's reliability.