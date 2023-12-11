Icon
ISRO jobs: Know how to apply online for ISRO technician posts

ISRO jobs. The Indian space agency ISRO has released an advertisement for the posts of technician and you can apply for it till December 31.

By: HT TECH
Dec 11 2023, 17:08 IST
ISRO jobs: There are 54 vacancies for the ISRO technician posts, know how to apply. (ISRO)

Have you ever dreamt of working with the prestigious Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)? How exciting it would be if you could be a part of various space missions in India like the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan missions. Well, now you have the chance to join it. ISRO has opened its doors to aspiring technicians with a recruitment drive for 54 vacancies. If you're keen on being part of India's space exploration journey, you can apply for various ISRO jobs. Here, we are focusing on ISRO technician posts. To be eligible, you must be between 18 and 35 years old. Different ISRO technician positions have varied educational requirements, so ensure you meet the criteria specified for the role you are interested in. Check here to know all about the application process.

ISRO jobs: Application Process:

Dates and Deadlines: The application process for ISRO technician posts commenced on December 9, 2023, and will conclude on December 31. So, you still have time, but don't miss out on the opportunity; apply within this timeframe.

Application Fee: To fill out the application form, all applicants must pay a mandatory Rs. 100 application fee, along with an initial processing fee of Rs. 500 per application.

How to apply for ISRO technician posts?

Firstly, visit the official ISRO website at [isro.gov.in](http://www.isro.gov.in).

- Navigate to the career tab on the homepage.

- Complete the application form with accurate educational and personal details.

- Submit the necessary application fee.

- Make sure to retain a hard copy of the application for future reference.

 Eligibility Criteria:

- Understand the specific eligibility criteria for the technician position you are applying for.

  1. - Technician-B (Electronic Mechanic)
  2. - Technician-B (Electrical)
  3. - Technician-B (Instrument Mechanic)
  4. - Technician-B (Photography)
  5. - Technician-B (Desktop Publishing Operator)

Educational qualifications such as SSLC/SSC pass and ITI/NTC/NAC in the relevant trade are prerequisites to be eligible for the ISRO technician posts.

 Selection Process:

Written Test:

  1. - The first step involves an 80-question multiple-choice written test lasting 1 hour and 30 minutes.
  2. - Each correct answer earns one mark, but be cautious as there is a deduction of -0.33 marks for incorrect answers.

Skill Test:

  1. - This phase holds a total of 100 marks.
  2. - To pass, candidates must secure a minimum of 32 marks out of 80 in the written test and 50 marks out of 100 in the skill test.
  3. - Shortlisting for the skill test will be in a 1:5 ratio, based on performance in the written test.

 

Age Relaxation:

- SC/ST candidates: 5 years

- OBC candidates: 3 years

Please note that there is an additional relaxation for Ex-Servicemen, persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Central Govt employees, and meritorious sportspersons, as per Government of India Orders.

Salary Range:

According to the job advertisement by ISRO, technicians in Level 3 can expect a salary between Rs. 21700 and Rs.69100.

Once shortlisted, the skill test is crucial for your final selection. The job advertisement by ISRO mentions that the test will be conducted in batches at Hyderabad, aligned with the evaluation result versus vacancies. Make sure that you have all relevant certificates while you are filling out the application form, especially if you are seeking upper-age relaxation. Fill out the application form before it is too late and start preparing for the career of your dreams.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 17:08 IST
