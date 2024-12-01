Latest Tech News Tech Tech News ISRO reveals astronaut capacity for ‘Bharatiya Antariksh Station’ and updates on Indian astronauts training

ISRO reveals astronaut capacity for ‘Bharatiya Antariksh Station’ and updates on Indian astronauts training

ISRO's Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) is set to host astronauts for groundbreaking space research. Know how India plans to expand its space exploration capabilities.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 01 2024, 19:00 IST
ISRO
ISRO reveals astronaut capacity for Bharatiya Antariksh Station, with plans to accommodate six astronauts in future. (Representative image) (Pexels)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revealed details about the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), a project set to bolster India's space exploration capabilities. The space station, which will initially weigh around 52 tonnes, is designed to host three astronauts. However, ISRO plans to increase the station's capacity to accommodate six astronauts in the future. This information was disclosed during the Kannada Technical Seminar held at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

A Platform for Research and Space Tourism

The BAS aims to serve as a research platform for studying various aspects of space, including life sciences, medicine, and interplanetary exploration,India Today reported. It will provide an opportunity to study the effects of microgravity on human health and test essential technologies needed for long-term human presence in space. Additionally, the space station will support the growing field of space tourism, with India entering the commercial space sector by leveraging the station's resources.

Also read
Focus on Sustainable Space Habitats

ISRO is focusing on creating sustainable habitats in space as part of its larger strategy to enable extended human missions beyond Earth. This development aligns with a global trend where countries like the United States and China are pushing forward with their own space infrastructure. The BAS will contribute to ongoing international collaborations and serve as a hub for scientific research. It will also inspire younger generations to consider careers in space science and technology.

While the BAS is still in development, it holds the potential to significantly advance scientific research and open up new commercial opportunities for India in space. Through this project, ISRO continues its commitment to expanding India's role in space exploration and contributing to the global space community.

Indian Astronauts Progress in Training

In other space-related news, two Indian astronauts selected for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) have successfully completed their first phase of training. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Prime) and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair (Backup), known as the Gaganyatris, began their training in August 2024. The training, conducted in collaboration with NASA, included mission orientations, SpaceX suit fittings, and familiarisation with the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. They will continue their training, focusing on scientific research in microgravity and mission scenarios aboard the spacecraft.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 19:00 IST
