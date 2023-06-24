JEE Advanced AAT 2023 results announced! Check online now

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati has announced the JEE AAT 2023 results! The Architecture Aptitude Test for the aspirants of the BArch program at IITs can check their scorecards online from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The administration of the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 took place on June 21. The online registration for the AAT 2023 commenced on June 18 and concluded on June 19. If you have appeared for the exam, here is how you can check your AAT 2023 results.

How to check AAT 2023 Results

To begin with, navigate to the official website of IIT JEE by visiting jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link provided for the JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result.

You will be directed to a login page where you need to enter your details. You can find direct link here.

Once you enter the required information, tap on the submit button.

The result will be there on the screen. It is advisable to download the results.

Further process after AAT 2023 Results

If you have passed the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT), then you will need to fill in AAT-specific choices after the declaration of the AAT result. You will need to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2023 to secure your admission into the desired course and IIT. The JoSAA counseling process will be done in six rounds, during which you will be required to confirm the allotment results.

The announcement of the JOSAA first allotment result is scheduled for June 30 at 10:00 AM. From June 30 to July 4, online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and candidate responses to queries will be conducted. Selection for admission to the BArch program at IITs will be determined by the All India Rank achieved in JEE Advanced 2023, as well as the category-wise ranking specifically for the BArch program.