Jio AirFiber Affordable Plans: Get free Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and more

In a bid to simplify the streaming experience and alleviate the financial burden of multiple subscriptions, Jio has introduced a game-changing addition to its AirFiber connection packages. Now, users can revel in the world of entertainment without worrying about juggling various subscriptions and data plans, thanks to complimentary access to popular platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.

Jio's Generous Offerings: Jio AirFiber introduces a range of plans tailored to diverse preferences.

1. Jio AirFiber ₹1199 Plan: With a blazing internet speed of 100 Mbps, this plan not only ensures swift connectivity but also grants subscribers free access to 550+ digital channels and a bouquet of OTT apps. Among the perks are subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema Premium, and more.

2. Jio AirFiber Max ₹1499: Designed for selected locations, this Max plan boasts a formidable 300 Mbps internet speed with a validity of 30 days. Aligning with its lower-tier counterpart, it encompasses access to 550+ digital channels and an impressive array of OTT apps, including Netflix Basic, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and others.

3. Jio AirFiber Max ₹2499: Stepping up the speed game to 500 Mbps for a month, this plan mirrors its predecessors in delivering access to 550+ digital channels and a host of OTT apps. Subscribers can enjoy popular services like Netflix Standard, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and more.

4. Jio AirFiber Max ₹3999: For those craving the fastest speeds, the ₹3999 plan offers a lightning-fast 1 Gbps internet connection for 30 days. Alongside access to 550+ digital channels, subscribers can savor premium content on OTT platforms such as Netflix Premium, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and others.

Jio AirFiber: Where is it Available?

Currently spanning 262 cities across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh, Jio AirFiber has recently expanded its reach to include key locations in Andhra Pradesh, such as Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam. Following an initial rollout in eight cities on September 19, 2023, AirFiber's coverage now extends to numerous cities across multiple states, promising a seamless blend of high-speed internet and entertainment for users nationwide.