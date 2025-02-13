JioHotstar launch teased: Disney Star hints at Tata WPL, JioCinema content on the new platform
Disney Star has teased the launch of JioHotstar, hinting at the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The platform could soon stream Tata WPL, JioCinema content and major sporting events.
Disney Star has hinted at the upcoming merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, with a new platform potentially named JioHotstar. The announcement follows the Disney, Reliance, and Viacom18 merger that occurred last November, fueling anticipation for a unified service.
Teaser Hints at JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar Merger
In a teaser shared on its X.com page, Disney Star announced the start of "a new era" with the caption "What happens when two worlds of entertainment merge in the universe," accompanied by a star emoji, 91Mobiles reported. This suggests that the collaboration between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar will soon lead to the launch of JioHotstar, though previous speculations about the name JioStar appear to be incorrect.
Along with the teaser, there are indications that JioCinema may be adjusting its subscription model, including reports of cancellation of subscription autopay. This could signal a shift as JioCinema plans the migration of existing Premium subscribers to JioHotstar, making the transition smoother for those already invested in the platform.
Further confirmation of the merger comes from reports showing the upcoming Tata Women's Premier League (WPL) will be streamed on JioHotstar, as well as on Star Sports Network. Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar has recently added JioCinema Originals and Colors Rishtey hubs, reinforcing the merger's progress.
Once officially launched, JioHotstar is expected to offer a diverse content catalogue, featuring Disney Originals, Marvel, Star Wars, Nat Geo, Pixar, Warner Bros., HBO, Max Originals, Colors, and more. Sports fans will also have access to major cricket tournaments through the platform.
JioHotstar, potentially competing with Netflix and Prime Video in India, will likely shape up to be a significant player in the country's OTT market. The success of this platform will depend, in part, on subscription pricing, given India's price-sensitive market. A website, Jiostar.com, hints that the platform will include more than 100 live TV channels and over 30,000 hours of content, with both SD and HD options available.
