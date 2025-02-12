Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, prioritising gaming, AI: 5 key details

Qualcomm today, on 12 February, expanded its portfolio of mobile chipsets with the introduction of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, which is based on a 4nm architecture and features Kryo CPU. Qualcomm claims that it has a major focus on gaming, with much better CPU performance, improved GPU capabilities, and enhanced power efficiency compared to the previous generation.

The chipset brings several enhancements, including technologies such as ‘Luminous Capture,' which enables users to take photos and record videos simultaneously with the Qualcomm Spectra triple ISP. It minimises noise in images and videos shot in low-light conditions, thanks to Snapdragon Low Light Vision, and supports 200-megapixel images. There is also support for lossless audio with Qualcomm aptX lossless audio streaming, and the ability to broadcast audio to multiple devices with LE audio, among other features.

1. Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Brings a Major Focus on Gaming

Qualcomm states that this platform has been developed specifically for gamers who seek 4K visuals and lossless audio from their smartphones, with an emphasis on optics as well.

In terms of CPU architecture, it features a 64-bit Kryo CPU. It consists of one prime core clocked at up to 2.3 GHz, three performance cores running at up to 2.2 GHz, and four efficiency cores reaching up to 1.8 GHz. The chipset also includes an Adreno GPU, which Qualcomm claims offers improved performance over its predecessor.

2. Snapdragon 6 Gen 4: WiFi Standards and Bluetooth

Additionally, the chipset supports Qualcomm Snapdragon's 5G modem RF system and includes the latest Wi-Fi standards, such as Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), and 802.11a/b/g/n, with support for the 6 GHz, 5 GHz, and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi spectral bands. It also supports Bluetooth 5.4 and LE audio, along with Snapdragon Sound, which includes Qualcomm aptX Voice, aptX Lossless, and aptX Adaptive.

The chipset is compatible with LPDDR5 memory (up to 3200 MHz) and LPDDR4X memory (up to 2133 MHz), supporting a total memory capacity of up to 16 GB. It also supports UFS 3.1 storage and USB 3.1 with USB Type-C connectivity.

3. Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Camera Capabilities

Qualcomm states that its Spectra image signal processor supports:

Triple 12-bit ISPs

Up to 16 MP triple-camera @ 30 FPS with zero shutter lag

Up to 32+16 MP dual-camera @ 30 FPS with zero shutter lag

Up to 64 MP single-camera @ 30 FPS with zero shutter lag

Up to 200-megapixel photo capture

The chipset also includes features such as phase detection autofocus, facial landmark detection, and auto exposure. It supports Rec. 2020 colour gamut for both photo and video capture, with 10-bit colour depth in both formats.

In terms of video, the chipset supports a maximum resolution of 4K at 30 FPS in HDR, alongside 64-megapixel photo capture. HDR formats such as HDR10 and HLG are also supported. Slow-motion video capture is available at 1080p at a maximum of 120 FPS, and additional enhancements include multi-frame noise reduction and motion-compensated temporal filtering.

4. Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Also Focuses on AI

AI is a key focus in modern chipsets, and Qualcomm highlights that the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 brings improved on-device AI capabilities, including voice-activated assistance and background noise cancellation during calls.

AI performance is said to be faster and more efficient, particularly with support for INT4, introduced for the first time in the Snapdragon 6 series. The chipset also includes activity tracking for curated app suggestions through the Qualcomm Sensing Hub and various AI-powered optimisations via the Qualcomm AI Engine.

Additionally, AI-enhanced audio features such as noise cancellation, noise reduction, and contextual detection are integrated.

5. First Smartphones to Feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

Qualcomm has not specified which exact smartphone models will feature the new chipset. However, brands including Realme, Oppo, and Honor are expected to launch devices with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 in the coming months.

