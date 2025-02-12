WhatsApp may soon allow users to link social media profiles directly from account settings - All details

WhatsApp is testing a feature that will enable users to link their social media profiles within the app. Reports suggest that a new section in the Account settings will allow users to add social media links, making their profiles more connected. The feature is currently available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and is expected to roll out more widely in the near future.

According to WABetaInfo, the new section will be accessible from WhatsApp's profile settings, where users can add links to platforms such as Instagram. While the beta version only supports Instagram links, future updates may include options for linking Facebook and Threads. However, it remains uncertain whether WhatsApp will extend this support to third-party social media platforms.

Once added, the linked social media profiles will appear alongside a user's name, phone number, and "About" section. The feature will remain optional, allowing users to decide whether to display their social media links. WhatsApp is also expected to introduce privacy settings similar to those for profile pictures, enabling users to control who can view the links.

WhatsApp business accounts already have the option to display social media links, though this requires an authentication process. Currently, personal accounts do not need authentication to add links. However, WhatsApp may introduce verification measures before the feature's official release to prevent misuse, such as impersonation or spam.

WhatsApp to Introduce New Status Creation Tools

In a related update, WhatsApp is testing new tools to enhance the status feature. The latest beta version for Android (2.25.3.2) introduces two shortcuts in the gallery section, allowing users to create text and voice message statuses more easily.

A separate option for voice message statuses is also in development. At present, users can add voice notes to their status, but there is no dedicated shortcut for this feature. The upcoming update will place voice messages alongside existing options for photos, videos, and text updates.

WhatsApp has not announced an exact release date for these features, but testing is ongoing. The updates are expected to offer users greater flexibility and customization in sharing status updates. Further details may emerge as WhatsApp moves closer to an official rollout.