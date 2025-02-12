Latest Tech News Tech Tech News WhatsApp may soon allow users to link social media profiles directly from account settings - All details

WhatsApp may soon allow users to link social media profiles directly from account settings - All details

WhatsApp is testing a feature that lets users link social media profiles to their accounts, allowing Instagram and possibly other Meta platforms to be displayed in profiles.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 12 2025, 15:50 IST
Icon
WhatsApp social media linking feature
WhatsApp social media linking feature
WhatsApp is testing a feature that lets users link social media profiles to their accounts. (Pexels)

WhatsApp is testing a feature that will enable users to link their social media profiles within the app. Reports suggest that a new section in the Account settings will allow users to add social media links, making their profiles more connected. The feature is currently available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and is expected to roll out more widely in the near future.

According to WABetaInfo, the new section will be accessible from WhatsApp's profile settings, where users can add links to platforms such as Instagram. While the beta version only supports Instagram links, future updates may include options for linking Facebook and Threads. However, it remains uncertain whether WhatsApp will extend this support to third-party social media platforms.

Also read: Noida family trapped in digital arrest scam, loses 1.10 crore to cybercriminals posing as officials

Once added, the linked social media profiles will appear alongside a user's name, phone number, and "About" section. The feature will remain optional, allowing users to decide whether to display their social media links. WhatsApp is also expected to introduce privacy settings similar to those for profile pictures, enabling users to control who can view the links.

WhatsApp business accounts already have the option to display social media links, though this requires an authentication process. Currently, personal accounts do not need authentication to add links. However, WhatsApp may introduce verification measures before the feature's official release to prevent misuse, such as impersonation or spam.

Also read: These 36 popular banned Chinese apps return to India under new identities: Know what and where to download

WhatsApp to Introduce New Status Creation Tools

In a related update, WhatsApp is testing new tools to enhance the status feature. The latest beta version for Android (2.25.3.2) introduces two shortcuts in the gallery section, allowing users to create text and voice message statuses more easily.

A separate option for voice message statuses is also in development. At present, users can add voice notes to their status, but there is no dedicated shortcut for this feature. The upcoming update will place voice messages alongside existing options for photos, videos, and text updates.

Also read: iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

WhatsApp has not announced an exact release date for these features, but testing is ongoing. The updates are expected to offer users greater flexibility and customization in sharing status updates. Further details may emerge as WhatsApp moves closer to an official rollout.

Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here's how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here's when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk's optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
