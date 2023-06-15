KCET 2023 results: Date, time, and how to Check online

KCET 2023 results: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially declared the date and time for the release of KCET Results 2023. As per the announcement, the Karnataka CET Results will be made available today, on June 15, 2023, in the morning between 9:30 and 11:00 AM. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can access their results online on the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

S. Ramya, the Executive Director of KEA, stated in a press release on Wednesday that the Minister for Higher Education, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, will unveil the results at the KEA office at 9:30 AM on June 15. The link to check the results will be activated on the KEA website after 11:00 AM.

Here are the steps to download the KCET 2023 result:

1. Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the "KCET Result 2023" link.

3. Enter your login credentials and click on "submit."

4. Your KCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the page on your device.

6. Remember to keep a hard copy for future reference.

The KCET examination was conducted across various centers in the state from May 20 to May 21, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on May 26, and candidates were given until May 30, 2023, to raise objections.

Do note that due to the sudden rush of students wanting to check their result may slow down the servers. It is best not to keep trying to check the website repeatedly. Wait for 5-10 minutes and then try again. Results will be made available to everyone this way without undergoing any kind of problem.