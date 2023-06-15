Home Tech News KCET 2023 results: Date, time, and how to Check online

KCET 2023 results: Date, time, and how to Check online

KCET results 2023 are all set to be announced today. To check your result online, follow these steps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 15 2023, 08:59 IST
These are the 5 BEST cyber security online courses to earn a high salary from; Check now
Online search
1/6 IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate - It is available on Coursera. The course is perfect for those who want to develop knowledge of cybersecurity analyst tools and gain skills for incident responses and forensics with real-world cybersecurity case studies. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 The Complete Cyber Security Course: Hackers Exposed - This course is available on Udemy. It will familiarize you with the threat landscape such as Darknets, dark markets, zero-day vulnerabilities, exploit kits, malware, phishing, etc. It will also provide you with an advanced practical skillset in defeating online threats. (Pexels)
image caption
3/6 Complete Cybersecurity Bootcamp - This course is available on ZTM (zerotomastery) and it gives a comprehensive understanding of the cyber security landscape, career opportunities, developing the right skillsets, and more. (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 Web Security and Bug Bounty: Learn Penetration Testing in 2023 - If you want to launch a side career in bug bounty hunting and earn attractive rewards, then this course is for you. It covers penetrative testing from scratch, helps you set up your own hacking lab, and teaches you the skills to discover, exploit, and mitigate all types of web vulnerabilities.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/6 Cybersecurity Specialization - Available on Coursera, it is offered by the University of Maryland. It covers the fundamentals of creating a secure system including hardware and software security, computer-human interaction, cryptography, and more.  (Pexels)
image caption
6/6 The Complete Cyber Security Course: Network Security - This course, available on Udemy, is the successor to the Hackers Exposed course. It focuses on developing advanced practical skill-set in assuring network security against different kinds of threats. (Pexels)
KCET
View all Images
KCET Results likely to be announce today. (Pexels)

KCET 2023 results: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially declared the date and time for the release of KCET Results 2023. As per the announcement, the Karnataka CET Results will be made available today, on June 15, 2023, in the morning between 9:30 and 11:00 AM. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can access their results online on the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

S. Ramya, the Executive Director of KEA, stated in a press release on Wednesday that the Minister for Higher Education, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, will unveil the results at the KEA office at 9:30 AM on June 15. The link to check the results will be activated on the KEA website after 11:00 AM.

Here are the steps to download the KCET 2023 result:

 

1. Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the "KCET Result 2023" link.

3. Enter your login credentials and click on "submit."

4. Your KCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the page on your device.

6. Remember to keep a hard copy for future reference.

The KCET examination was conducted across various centers in the state from May 20 to May 21, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on May 26, and candidates were given until May 30, 2023, to raise objections.

Do note that due to the sudden rush of students wanting to check their result may slow down the servers. It is best not to keep trying to check the website repeatedly. Wait for 5-10 minutes and then try again. Results will be made available to everyone this way without undergoing any kind of problem.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 08:59 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets