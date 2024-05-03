LinkedIn introduces new brain games; Know how it helps users boost productivity, increase focus

Networking platform LinkedIn has announced the introduction of three exciting brain games on its platform. The games are intended to provide users with a break from their hectic day and boost productivity. The three games include mind-boosting exercises which will allow users to gain focus and they can refresh and restart their busy schedule. Furthermore, the games will also encourage users to build a strong network of professionals on the platform. Know more about the LinkedIn games.

About LinkedIn brain games

On May 1, LinkedIn announced three brain games: Crossclimb, Pinpoint, and Queens. Notably, these thinking and brain practice games are intended to improve users' concentration, focus, and productivity. Additionally, the games will also allow users to build professional connections with their network. Dan Roth, the VP and editor-in-chief of LinkedIn said, “We're not just connecting people; we're connecting minds.”

LinkedIn highlighted that users will be able to play these games once a day from the app's News Hub and My Network section. Furthermore, users can also examine who has played the game among the networks along with scores in a leaderboard format.

What are LinkedIn brain games?

Pinpoint: It is a word game where players will be given five words at a time and they have to guess the common category of the words. The goal of the game is to apply fewer guesses to win and earn more points. Crossclimb: It is a trivia wordplay game where users will be given a clue word as part of the starting point. Players will have to build a chain of words by changing only one letter each time. Here players will have to find the hidden word to win the game. Such a game enhances users' vocabulary and wordplay skills. Queens: It's a Sukodu-like game but it does not include numbers. Players will have to place queens in each row but make sure that they do not touch each other.

Indian Express also highlighted that LinkedIn started a poll on the platform asking users about the “ effectiveness of solving word games and puzzles” where 72 percent of users responded that puzzle games are good for mental health.

