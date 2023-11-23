Icon
Home Tech News Love ChatGPT voice? Use the Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max to strike up a conversation!

The Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can be configured as a shortcut to ChatGPT, which now comes with voice features. Know how to set it up.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 15:41 IST
With the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can summon ChatGPT to respond verbally to any and all questions that you may have. This is how to set it up. (AP)
With the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can summon ChatGPT to respond verbally to any and all questions that you may have. This is how to set it up.

Ever since the ChatGPT mobile app was launched, it has become a hit for many iPhone users. The OpenAI chatbot is capable of answering your general queries, writing emails, analyzing big chunks of text and data, and even coming up with a new recipe based on the ingredients you have in your fridge. The app has become even more convenient with its newly launched voice features which allow users to have a verbal conversation and ditch typing and reading texts altogether. With so much convenience, if you find opening the app over and over again a bit frustrating, you can add a cool shortcut for it, provided you own the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you do, get ready to turn your Action Button into a ‘bat-signal' for ChatGPT.

The Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Action button is a new introduction to the iPhone 15 Pro models, and it replaces the Mute switch. Now, instead of being a physical switch that could be flipped, the Action Button works as a press and hold button, that can be customized for a bunch of different tasks. For example, you can configure it to turn on the flashlight, open the Camera app, record a Voice memo, or for an Accessibility feature. And of course, you can always use it to mute and unmute your device.

But this is not even the full potential of the Action Button. It can even act as a shortcut for different apps, but that is not something you can directly access. To use that, you will need to first download another app (unless it is already installed). This is what you also need to quickly boot up the ChatGPT app.

Do not worry, you do not have to install any third-party app for this. You just need the Shortcuts app which is built by Apple itself. The Shortcuts app allows more functionalities and customization options for the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

So, before we move to the steps, make sure you have both the ChatGPT app and the Shortcuts app installed on your device. Then, move on to the next steps.

How to use ChatGPT through the Action Button

1. Go to the Settings app.

2. Scroll down to the Action Button menu. It should be underneath the Control Center.

3. You will see different options to add to the shortcut when you scroll sideways.

4. Go to shortcuts, and pick ChatGPT voice assistant.

5. And done. Now you can use ChatGPT quickly by just pressing the Action Button.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 15:30 IST
