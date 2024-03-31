 Man gets ₹7.66 crore bill for Uber auto ride in Noida; Here’s what Uber said | Tech News
A viral video shared on social media reveals a Noida man's shock at receiving a Rs. 7.66 crore Uber bill for a ride that was initially priced at just Rs. 62.

Mar 31 2024, 21:54 IST
Viral video captures the incredulous moment as a man showcases his jaw-dropping Uber bill, raising questions about the accuracy of ride fares.
Viral video captures the incredulous moment as a man showcases his jaw-dropping Uber bill, raising questions about the accuracy of ride fares. (Pixabay/ X)

In a bizarre incident in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a man was left bewildered after receiving a jaw-dropping bill of Rs.7.66 crore for an Uber auto ride that was booked for just Rs.62. The incident came to light through a viral post on social media, shared by Ashish Mishra on X.

Details from the Video

The post featured a video where Deepak, a regular Uber customer, showcased the staggering amount he was charged for the ride. In the video, Deepak revealed that the total bill amounted to Rs. 7,66,83,762, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST). The breakdown of the bill showed Rs.1,67,74,647 as the trip fare and Rs.5,99,09189 as the waiting time cost, with a promotional discount of Rs. 75 deducted.

Online Reactions and Humor

The astronomical bill sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with users expressing disbelief and amusement. Some joked about the amount, comparing it to the cost of a trip to Mars or even the budget of a Chandrayaan mission. Others joked about the lack of such massive amounts even in cases of corruption.

Amidst the humor, there were comments highlighting the potential seriousness of the situation, with one user suggesting that the auto driver might refuse to let the passenger leave until the amount is paid.

The incident underlines the importance of vigilance when using ride-hailing services and the need for platforms like Uber to ensure accurate billing systems to avoid such startling discrepancies.

As the viral video continues to circulate online, it serves as a cautionary tale for passengers to double-check their ride fares and for service providers to maintain transparency in billing processes to prevent such alarming incidents in the future.

