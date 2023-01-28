    Trending News

    Home Tech News Man involved in 39 online cheating cases nationwide held by Mumbai police

    Man involved in 39 online cheating cases nationwide held by Mumbai police

    A man allegedly involved in 39 online cheating cases in several states has been arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch.
    By: PTI
    | Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 08:16 IST
    Man involved in 39 online cheating cases nationwide held by Mumbai police. (Reuters)

    A man allegedly involved in 39 online cheating cases in several states was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday, an official said. The 28-year-old was held by Crime Branch Unit IV team on a tip off that he would be meeting an associate on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, the official added.

    "He is allegedly involved in 35 online cheating cases in Telangana, two offences in Delhi and one each in Jharkhand and Pune in Maharashtra. His name has cropped in 326 other online cheating complaints as well," the official said.

    "While probing suspects from Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal, we zeroed in on two mobile numbers used in such crimes. One of these numbers was being used by the arrested accused," he added.

    Fraudsters used to call claiming they could provide escort services and women and took money through payment apps, and would also extort money by threatening to circulate obscene videos, the official said. The accused has been handed over to Pune police for further action, the official said.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 08:16 IST
