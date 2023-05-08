Man who tracks Elon Musk's jet on Twitter gets Jack Dorsey boost, joins rival Bluesky

Banned Twitter user Jack Sweeney, who became famous for tracking Elon Musk's private jet publicly, has now become a member of Jack Dorsey's two new social media platforms – Bluesky and Nostr. This comes after Twitter's permanent ban on all of Jack Sweeney's accounts, despite the billionaire's promise not to do so back in December 2022. According to a report by Business Insider, on April 30th, Sweeney became a member of Dorsey's Bluesky using the same handle he had on Twitter.

After his controversial suspension from Twitter, Sweeney reached out to Dorsey and asked about his take on "@elonjet". In a short conversation, Dorsey seem to have replied in the affirmative to Sweeney's post by stating "Keep on keepin on," and requested Sweeney to provide updates both on Bluesky and Nostr.

Sweeney also shared his views on Bluesky, which had a similar appeal to Twitter, stating, "It has that enticing feeling like Twitter," the report added. However, when Sweeney attempted to use the username "@elonjet" for his account, he discovered that it was already taken. After contacting the owner of the username, the person agreed to transfer the handle to Sweeney, saying that they wanted it to be in good hands. Now, he joined Nostr too after encouragement from Dorsey.

All about Bluesky and Nostr

If you are unaware of Bluesky, then know that it is a platform supported by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and it resembles Twitter closely, with a comparable format to the established social media giant. Users can create a profile by selecting a profile picture, bio, display name, and domain name. Once on the app, they can post, repost, like, and reply to other users' posts. A search tab allows users to find others, and the platform recommends people to follow based on their network. However, currently, it operates on an invite-only basis for new users to join. Notably, it is an open-ended social media platform that seeks not to control or access user data and that applies to moderation too.

On the other hand, Nostr stands for Notes and Other Stuff Transmitted by Relays. It is an open protocol platform designed to establish a global social network that is resistant to censorship.

In short, both platforms look to snatch control of the accounts away from the companies and put it squarely in the hands of the user.