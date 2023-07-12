Home Tech News Mark Zuckerberg trains with UFC champs! Cage fight with Elon Musk on?

Mark Zuckerberg trains with UFC champs! Cage fight with Elon Musk on?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has trained with UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. This has made netizens wonder whether the cage fight with Twitter chief Elon Musk is really going to happen.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 12 2023, 12:19 IST
Mark Zuckerberg
Is Mark Zuckerberg preparing for the cage fight against Elon Musk? Netizens began speculating as the Meta CEO trains with UFC champions. (Israel Adesanya Instagram)
Mark Zuckerberg
Is Mark Zuckerberg preparing for the cage fight against Elon Musk? Netizens began speculating as the Meta CEO trains with UFC champions. (Israel Adesanya Instagram)

The two tech titans who have been the most in the news recently, look to be really limbering up for an actual physical encounter. The training is also being backed up by the bytes from both. Notably, the war of words between Twitter executive chair Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been the talk of the town ever since Musk challenged the latter to a cage fight and Zuckerberg asked for the location in response. The two have been taking digs at each other ever since Meta began working on its Twitter-like platform Threads. The app reached the 100 million users milestone on Monday, becoming the fastest consumer app to achieve it. In response, Musk also bragged about possibly making an all-time record for cumulative user-seconds per day this week. Now, fueling the speculations of the cage fight, Zuckerberg was recently seen in training with UFC champions. And he is looking really ripped!

A few hours ago, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya posted a picture on Instagram with Zuckerberg and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and said, “No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business”, hinting the three have been training together. TMZ also reported that the three have been training together for the past few days after the two fighters flew to the Facebook founder's Northern California residence after the UFC 290 showcase in Vegas on Saturday.

The post has left netizens wondering if Zuckerberg is training for the highly speculated cage fight against Musk. One user commented on the post, “He getting ready to fight Elon”, while another joked, “I'd be very scared if I were Elon”.

War of words continues between Musk and Zuckerberg

Recently, Musk took a dig at the Meta CEO and said “zuck is a cuck” replying to a post. He further posted challenging Zuckerberg to a literal penis-measuring contest.

Earlier today, a post said that Threads was not on the top 30 trends in the US yesterday on Twitter, which probably was a sign that the platform was censoring Threads. Replying to it, Zuckerberg posted a laughing crying emoji and said “concerning”.

Last week, a report suggested that Zuckerberg and Musk could also get entangled in a legal dispute over the claims that Threads took codes, and coders, from Twitter after an email from a Twitter lawyer expressed concerns that Meta stole Twitter's trademark and intellectual property to build its own platform.

So, is the fight really on, or are both Mark and Elon just posturing? The jury is still out on that as there is nothing official about it so far.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 12:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets