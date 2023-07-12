Mark Zuckerberg trains with UFC champs! Cage fight with Elon Musk on?

The two tech titans who have been the most in the news recently, look to be really limbering up for an actual physical encounter. The training is also being backed up by the bytes from both. Notably, the war of words between Twitter executive chair Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been the talk of the town ever since Musk challenged the latter to a cage fight and Zuckerberg asked for the location in response. The two have been taking digs at each other ever since Meta began working on its Twitter-like platform Threads. The app reached the 100 million users milestone on Monday, becoming the fastest consumer app to achieve it. In response, Musk also bragged about possibly making an all-time record for cumulative user-seconds per day this week. Now, fueling the speculations of the cage fight, Zuckerberg was recently seen in training with UFC champions. And he is looking really ripped!

A few hours ago, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya posted a picture on Instagram with Zuckerberg and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and said, “No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business”, hinting the three have been training together. TMZ also reported that the three have been training together for the past few days after the two fighters flew to the Facebook founder's Northern California residence after the UFC 290 showcase in Vegas on Saturday.

The post has left netizens wondering if Zuckerberg is training for the highly speculated cage fight against Musk. One user commented on the post, “He getting ready to fight Elon”, while another joked, “I'd be very scared if I were Elon”.

War of words continues between Musk and Zuckerberg

Recently, Musk took a dig at the Meta CEO and said “zuck is a cuck” replying to a post. He further posted challenging Zuckerberg to a literal penis-measuring contest.

Earlier today, a post said that Threads was not on the top 30 trends in the US yesterday on Twitter, which probably was a sign that the platform was censoring Threads. Replying to it, Zuckerberg posted a laughing crying emoji and said “concerning”.

Last week, a report suggested that Zuckerberg and Musk could also get entangled in a legal dispute over the claims that Threads took codes, and coders, from Twitter after an email from a Twitter lawyer expressed concerns that Meta stole Twitter's trademark and intellectual property to build its own platform.

So, is the fight really on, or are both Mark and Elon just posturing? The jury is still out on that as there is nothing official about it so far.