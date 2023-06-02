Mega discount! Grab Google Pixel 6a at this amazing price

The arrival of Google Pixel 6a, the new member of the Pixel 6 family, marks the return of the Pixel lineup back in India. It has a new design and a flagship chip. Should you buy it? Watch here.

Google Pixel 6a is power-packed and affordable smartphone that is now available with a mega discount. While it may be affordable, its performance is exceptional. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor system-on-chip and equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 internal storage. It boasts a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display with HDR support, featuring a 20:9 aspect ratio and a circular cutout in the upper center to accommodate the front-facing camera.

The device comes with a 4410 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 18W. Additionally, It has an IP67 water protection rating. It serves as the mid-range variant of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a is a great choice for those who enjoy the stock Android experience and value multi-year software updates.

Google Pixel 6a Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Google pixel 6a is originally priced at Rs. 43999 on Flipkart. However, it can be yours for Rs. 28999 courtesy of Flipkart's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Firstly, Flipkart is offering a huge initial 34 percent discount on the Google Pixel 6a. After the discount, it is available for just Rs. 28999+ Rs. 59 secured packaging fee. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offer and bank benefits.

Google Pixel 6a Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer on the Google Pixel 6a. You can get up to Rs. 27000 off on the price of Google Pixel 6a if you exchange your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum exchange discount offered, you can grab it for a very low price.

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area. Unless you have a relatively new phone, from a good brand, and perfect working condition, you are unlikely to get the full exchange value.

Google Pixel 6a Bank Offers

Apart from that, customers can get a flat Rs. 1250 off on HDFC debit card EMI Transaction. Also, 5% Cashback up to Rs. 5000 on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Lastly, you can also avail. Rs. 1000 off on HDFC bank credit and debit card non EMI transactions.