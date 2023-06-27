Meta Debuts New Subscription Service for Its Virtual Reality Headsets

Meta Platforms Inc. is launching a new subscription service for its virtual reality headsets.

Meta Quest will cost $7.99 per month for access to two gaming titles each month, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on his Instagram channel Monday.

The VR subscription is the latest way Meta is trying to make money from its headsets, after disappointing sales. In March, Meta slashed the prices of its VR headsets by up to 33%. In June the company lowered the price of its Quest 2 headset a second time, after announcing the launch of its Quest 3, which will debut in September.

Meta is still losing money on its virtual reality ambitions. Last year the company lost $13.7 billion in its Reality Labs division, the part of the company that makes virtual reality technology.

Meta's VR subscription is available for the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro.