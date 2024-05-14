 Meta Is Shuttering Workplace, Its Enterprise Version of Facebook | HT Tech
Home Tech Tech News Meta Is Shuttering Workplace, Its Enterprise Version of Facebook

Meta Is Shuttering Workplace, Its Enterprise Version of Facebook

Meta Platforms Inc. is shutting down Workplace, the enterprise version of Facebook that it once hoped might rival Slack and other office productivity tools.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 14 2024, 22:48 IST
Meta Is Shuttering Workplace, Its Enterprise Version of Facebook
Meta Is Shuttering Workplace, Its Enterprise Version of Facebook

Meta Platforms Inc. is shutting down Workplace, the enterprise version of Facebook that it once hoped might rival Slack and other office productivity tools. 

Workplace will be phased out over the next two years and will remain operational until the end of August 2025, according to a company spokesperson. The service operated much like the original Facebook social network, but let people have separate accounts for their work interactions. Workplace had as many as 7 million total paying subscribers in May 2021. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

“We are discontinuing Workplace from Meta so we can focus on building AI and metaverse technologies that we believe will fundamentally reshape the way we work,” the spokesperson said in a statement. The company said it will help existing customers transition to Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s Workvivo product, a similar enterprise-focused social network, over the next few years. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

TechCrunch first reported on Meta's plan to shutter Workplace. 

Meta once had ambitious plans for Workplace, and viewed it as a way to make money through subscriptions as well as a chance to extend Facebook's reach by infusing the product into work and office settings. At one point, Meta touted a list of high-profile customers, including Starbucks Corp., Walmart Inc. and Spotify Technology SA.

The company will continue to focus on workplace-related products, a spokesperson said, but in other areas, such as the metaverse by building features for the company's Quest VR headsets. 

Workplace will continue to exist internally at Meta for company employees, who use the product for everyday collaboration with colleagues. Even after Workplace is shut down in August 2025, customers will have access to their data until the end of May 2026, Meta said. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 22:48 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it openai launches gpt-4o with voice, text, and vision capabilities- know all details apple music starts 10-day countdown, unveils the 100 best albums of all time vivo is now the “no. 1 smartphone brand” in india, samsung at 3rd spot: report iphone users get a new whatsapp update- here’s what’s new and all features explained nasa virtual black hole simulator: experience the gravitational dynamics apple introduces 'unwanted tracker' alerts with ios 17.5 update: iphones will now alert if any device is spying on you google i/o 2024: here's what to expect, from android 15, gemini ai to pixel fold 2 and more openai may announce chatgpt-powered search engine: know what to expect and where to watch the event live
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes

Best Deals For You

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets