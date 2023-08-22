Home Tech News Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau

Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Aug 22 2023, 07:07 IST
Meta Platforms
Meta had long-signaled that the Online News Act was unsustainable for its business. (AP)
Meta Platforms
Meta had long-signaled that the Online News Act was unsustainable for its business. (AP)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Trudeau's comments represent the latest government attack on Meta, which this month started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada in response to a new law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.

Meta had long-signaled that the Online News Act was unsustainable for its business because it puts a price on links shared by users, and enacted the ban ahead of the news law's expected implementation by the end of this year.

"Facebook is putting corporate profits ahead of people's safety," Trudeau told a televised news conference in the Atlantic province of Prince Edward Island, saying the company's actions were "inconceivable."

Federal Liberal cabinet ministers last week described the ban as reckless and irresponsible. Some people fleeing wildfires complained to domestic media that the ban prevented them from sharing important data about the fires.

"It's time for us to expect more from corporations like Facebook that are making billions of dollars off of Canadians," Trudeau said.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A company spokesperson previously pointed out that Canadians can still access information from official government agencies, emergency services and non-governmental organizations on the platform.

Facebook has also activated the "Safety Check" feature that allows users to spread the word that they are safe in the wake of a natural disaster or a crisis.

Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record, and blazes in the past week have ravaged western province of British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter and Nick Macfie)

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 07:05 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets