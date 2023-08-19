Home Tech News Microsoft adds a new feature to uninstall more in-built apps in Windows 11; Know all about it

Microsoft adds a new feature to uninstall more in-built apps in Windows 11; Know all about it

The latest Windows 11 update add the ability to the users to uninstall more built-in apps, giving them greater control over the software that comes preloaded with their machines.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 19 2023, 16:53 IST
Microsoft brings Windows Copilot Preview: Know all the AI features in Windows 11 and how to use them
Back in May, at the Microsoft Build conference, the company teased its Copilot for Windows 11, and now, it's finally here! So, what's new in Build 22631.2129 and how can you get started? Let's check it out here.
1/5 Back in May, at the Microsoft Build conference, the company teased its Copilot for Windows 11, and now, it's finally here! So, what's new in Build 22631.2129 and how can you get started? Let's check it out here. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 Preview Launch: Windows Copilot is now in preview mode, available to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel through a controlled feature rollout. This is not available for general users at this point. (Microsoft)
image caption
3/5 To get started, just click on the new button on the taskbar (or WIN + C) to launch Windows Copilot. Windows Copilot will use the same Microsoft account (MSA) or Azure Active Directory (AAD) account used to sign-in to Windows. (Pexels)
image caption
4/5 Windows Copilot will appear as a side bar docked to the right where it won’t overlap with your desktop content and will run unobstructed alongside your open app windows, allowing you to interact with Windows Copilot anytime you need.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/5 Ask questions: In this first preview, you can ask Windows Copilot a range of questions or to take actions such as - Change to dark mode, Turn on do not disturb, Take a screenshot, Summarize this website” (Active tab in Microsoft Edge), Write a story about a dog who lives on the moon, Make me a picture of a serene koi fishpond with lily pads, and more.   (Pexels)
Windows 11 new feature
View all Images
These apps might not consume significant storage individually, but their useless presence can contribute to the feeling of a bloated system. (Microsoft)

Microsoft has always been active in terms of its upgrades be it hardware or software. After various announcements including Copilot and integration of AI, Microsoft recently sent out media invites for its Surface event that will take place later in September. And if this wasn't enough, there's another exciting news from Microsoft. It is now giving you the power of uninstalling in-built apps that comes with Windows 11. This will allow you to get rid of those pre-installed apps that you rarely ever use.

Decluttering in-built apps

For those who were tired of keeping unused apps on their system, Microsoft has released Canary build for Windows 11, providing the option to uninstall in-built apps. The latest update expands the capability to uninstall more built-in apps, giving users greater control over the software that comes preloaded with their machines. This move aligns with Microsoft's efforts to provide a streamlined and customizable experience for Windows 11 users.

Microsoft in 2023 has been aggressively getting out new features to users, and it appears it has been patiently listening to all the feedback from the community. Regular upgrades and announcements are a testament to that.

The apps which you will be able to uninstall include Camera, Cortana, OneDrive, Photos, People, and others. These apps might not consume significant storage individually, but their unrequited presence can contribute to the feeling of a bloated system. Microsoft's willingness to grant users the freedom to uninstall more of these "inbox apps" is a step towards addressing this concern. However, Windows 11 users who aren't cursing Windows Insider builds will have to use this feature.

By uninstalling the apps that are not essential to their workflow, users can potentially notice improved system performance, especially on devices with limited computational power.

According to a report by The Verge, the upcoming Windows 11 September update promises additional enhancements. These may include Native support for RAR and 7-Zip files, a revamped settings homepage, and an enhanced volume mixer in order to cater to users' preferences. Moreover, the early access to Windows Copilot, an AI-powered assistant integrated with Windows 11, showcases Microsoft's dedication to harnessing the power of AI to enhance the user experience. Earlier this year Microsoft announced Windows Copilot, which is powered by Bing AI. It relies on the advanced capabilities of OpenAI's GPT-4 large language model. This technology enables users to interact with apps and the operating system in a more intuitive manner. By allowing users to customize settings and applications, Windows Copilot demonstrates how AI can simplify tasks and improve accessibility, particularly for those who may not be tech-savvy.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 16:53 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets