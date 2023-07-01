Microsoft announces free Generative AI skill training course to empower learners

In a bid to facilitate better understanding of artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft has unveiled a new AI skill initiative as part of its Skills for Jobs program. Teaming up with LinkedIn, the tech giant has launched a new learning pathway that offers free introductory generative AI courses, aimed at equipping workers with essential AI knowledge and fostering responsible AI frameworks. Successful completion of the coursework will reward participants with a valuable Career Essentials certificate, making it an attractive opportunity for those seeking a professional certification in Generative AI.

The significance of AI talent is on the rise globally, and India has emerged as a frontrunner, boasting the second-largest AI talent pool in the world. Remarkably, it leads in both AI skill penetration and AI talent concentration. Nevertheless, despite having approximately 420,000 AI/ML big data analytics professionals, there remains a substantial 51 percent gap between the demand and supply of such talent in the country.

Microsoft emphasizes the transformative potential of AI, recognizing that the rapid pace of information work is surpassing our ability to keep up. In response, the company has launched this campaign to empower individuals with AI expertise. Over the past two years, Microsoft claims to have trained around 70,000 women students from Tier II and III towns in AI skills, aiming to bridge the knowledge gap and foster inclusive AI adoption.

Gunjan Patel, Director, and Head of Philanthropies at Microsoft India, highlights the criticality of AI skills in the training strategies of companies, ranking as the third-highest priority alongside analytical and creative thinking. Recognising AI's potential to empower workers, she stresses the importance of ensuring that everyone possesses the necessary skills to utilize AI effectively. The AI Skills Initiative is envisioned as a significant step towards achieving this goal and fostering a new era of technological innovation.

Generative AI has gained significant traction since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022. This cutting-edge chatbot service has impressed and, in some cases, alarmed users due to its remarkable skill set. While many individuals utilize it to expedite their tasks, concerns have been raised regarding potential job displacement as AI can complete tasks instantaneously that might take humans considerably longer. Nevertheless, AI is being increasingly employed worldwide for various applications, enhancing efficiency and productivity. Consequently, companies are placing great importance on AI experts.