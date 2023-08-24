Home Tech News Microsoft announces Python integration in Excel; Know what’s coming

Microsoft announces Python integration in Excel; Know what’s coming

Microsoft has announced more features that are coming to Excel with the integration of the high-level programming language Python.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 14:21 IST
Microsoft brings Windows Copilot Preview: Know all the AI features in Windows 11 and how to use them
Back in May, at the Microsoft Build conference, the company teased its Copilot for Windows 11, and now, it's finally here! So, what's new in Build 22631.2129 and how can you get started? Let's check it out here.
1/5 Back in May, at the Microsoft Build conference, the company teased its Copilot for Windows 11, and now, it's finally here! So, what's new in Build 22631.2129 and how can you get started? Let's check it out here. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 Preview Launch: Windows Copilot is now in preview mode, available to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel through a controlled feature rollout. This is not available for general users at this point. (Microsoft)
image caption
3/5 To get started, just click on the new button on the taskbar (or WIN + C) to launch Windows Copilot. Windows Copilot will use the same Microsoft account (MSA) or Azure Active Directory (AAD) account used to sign-in to Windows. (Pexels)
image caption
4/5 Windows Copilot will appear as a side bar docked to the right where it won’t overlap with your desktop content and will run unobstructed alongside your open app windows, allowing you to interact with Windows Copilot anytime you need.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/5 Ask questions: In this first preview, you can ask Windows Copilot a range of questions or to take actions such as - Change to dark mode, Turn on do not disturb, Take a screenshot, Summarize this website” (Active tab in Microsoft Edge), Write a story about a dog who lives on the moon, Make me a picture of a serene koi fishpond with lily pads, and more.   (Pexels)
Microsoft Excel
View all Images
Microsoft is bringing Python integration to Excel, providing users with more features to work with. (Microsoft)

Launched in 1985, Microsoft Excel has been a powerful tool for businesses and individuals for almost 4 decades, and Microsoft has capitalized on this advantage by offering new features that attract and retain more users. It allows users to organize, analyze, and visualize their data in a better way. In June, Microsoft announced several major updates to its spreadsheet editor such as improvements in visualization, leveraging Office Scripts, recommended formulae, and more.

Now, Microsoft has announced more features that are coming to Excel with the integration of high-level programming language Python.

Microsoft Excel gets Python integration

Providing a major boost to its analytical capabilities, Microsoft on August 22 announced that it is bringing Python to Excel through a Public Preview. It will be natively integrated into the Excel grid and can be accessed using the Excel ribbon, without needing it to be separately installed. Users will be able to take advantage of its functions by inputting Python code directly into cells using the PY function, Microsoft announced in a blog post.

Users can use Power Query and the connectors built in Microsoft Excel to bring over data from external sources to Python-enabled Excel sheets. It will be compatible with existing tools such as charts, formulae, PivotTables, and more. Python in Excel will use Anaconda Distribution running via Azure to provide analytics services such as predictive analytics, visualization using Matplotlib and Seaborn, cleaning data, and more.

Python in Excel will also leverage machine learning, forecasting techniques, and predictive analytics based on Python libraries such as scikit-learn and statsmodels to provide a variety of services such as time series modelling, regression analysis, and more.

Stefan Kinnestrand, General Manager of Product Marketing at Microsoft said, “Today, we are excited to introduce the Public Preview of Python in Excel – making it possible to integrate Python and Excel analytics within the same Excel grid for uninterrupted workflow.”

How to use Python is Excel

Step 1: Open a spreadsheet and select the cell where you want to apply the formula.

Step 2: Go to the formula ribbon and select ‘Insert Python' option. You can also use the PY function to directly enable Python in that cell. If it is enabled, the cell will turn green and display a PY function.

Step 3: To reference Excel elements within a Python cell, make sure that it is in Edit mode, and then select the individual or range of cells you wish to apply the Python formula to.

  • Python in Excel takes advantage of the Python function xl() to establish a connection between Excel and Python, and it accepts objects such as ranges, tables, queries, and more. It's also possible to directly input references into a Python cell using the xl() function.
  • To access code-like editing functions such as using the Enter key to generate new lines of code, users can utilize the formula bar. You can also expand it to view multiple lines of code simultaneously using Ctrl+Shift+U.
  • To control how calculations are returned with Python in Excel, users can access the Python output menu located in the formula bar. You can either receive calculations as Excel values and output them to a cell or get them as Python objects containing additional information within cells.
  • Users can also import external data into Excel using the ‘Get & Transform' feature, although the data should either be imported from a power query or Excel workbook.

Microsoft announced that users will be able to share Python in Excel workbooks with their teammates across platforms like Outlook and Teams without the need for any additional tools. As part of Microsoft 365, it runs with enterprise-level security on Microsoft Cloud. The Python in Excel feature is currently being rolled out in Public Preview for Microsoft 365 Insiders program users. They can access it using the Beta channel in Microsoft Excel.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 13:54 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets