Microsoft Build 2023: Day 2 features sessions across AI copilot, Microsoft Azure, more

The Microsoft Build 2023 opened with a band when CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella took the stage for the opening keynote session and announced that Microsoft is taking a big step towards copilots. Copilots are essentially the AI-powered assistive chatbot technology that Microsoft has built for its platforms through a collaboration with OpenAI. Nadella announced that the copilots will now enter various Microsoft offerings including Edge, Windows 11, and Microsoft 365 as well as a copilot stack that will enable developers to make apps and plugins for the Microsoft platform. And that was just the keynote session. Now we are arriving on Day 2, and the fixtures continue to get more insightful and interesting.

On day 2 of the developer conference, Microsoft is featuring a number of live sessions that focus on a range of topics across AI copilots, Microsoft Azure, Edge, cloud-native systems, Microsoft Fabric, and more. So, let us take a look at what you can expect from the second day of the event.

Microsoft Build 2023: Day 2 sessions

1. Shaping the future of work with AI: The keynote session will kick off day two and will take place between 9:30 PM - 11 PM, May 24. EVP Experiences + Devices, Rajesh Jha and EVP & Chief Product Officer Panos Panay will take the stage to explain how developers can shape the future of work with Microsoft 365 Copilot.

2. Deep dive into .NET performance and native AOT: Between 11:30 PM - 12:15 AM, May 24, this session will focus on how to build highly performant .NET apps that can run on any platform and meet the demands of modern cloud-native environments.

3. Deliver AI-powered experiences across cloud and edge, with Windows: Between 11:30 PM - 12:15 AM, May 24, this session will explain how to optimize and integrate an AI model into your Windows app with the ONNX Runtime and related tools across the hardware ecosystem.

4. Developer joy with Scott Hanselman and friends: Between 11:30 PM - 12:15 AM, May 24, this session will explore the last half-decade of developer innovation in Windows and offer a sneak peek into what's coming soon to make Windows even more powerful for devs of all kinds.

5. Harness the power of AI: Extend Copilot and beyond: Between 11:30 PM - 12:15 AM, May 24, this session will explore how you can extend the Microsoft Copilot system by integrating your app's data and skills, delivering powerful experiences.

6. Self-expression and pronouns in Microsoft 365: Between 11:30 PM - 12:15 AM, May 24, Microsoft Chief Diversity Officer Lindsay-Rae McIntyre and Principal Design Manager Oleg Melnychuk will explore how Microsoft partners with communities and thought leaders and leverages research to envision, map, and iterate in-product self-expression solutions.

7. Cloud-native and Linux on Microsoft Azure, Q&A: Between 11:30 PM - 12:15 AM, May 24, this roundtable discussion will cover the cloud-native and Linux offerings in Azure.

8. Designing and implementing automation and conversational AI, Q&A: Between 11:30 PM - 12:15 AM, May 24, this session will highlight how enterprises can effectively develop and implement automation and conversational AI platforms.

9. Harnessing generative AI with NVIDIA AI and Microsoft Azure: Between 11:30 PM - 12:00 AM, May 24, This session will show how you can combine the power of the NVIDIA AI platform and Azure's NDv5 AI supercomputer infrastructure to develop and deploy Generative AI applications.

10. Microsoft Fabric Synapse data warehouse, Q&A: Between 11:30 PM - 12:15 AM, May 24, the Microsoft Fabric product group will answer all the questions about data analytics and the newest platform by Microsoft.

Apart from these, there are several live learning sessions that will also take place throughout day 2. Do note that the time given for all these sessions are in IST.