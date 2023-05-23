Home Tech News Microsoft Build 2023: From ChatGPT on Bing to Windows Copilot, check all major announcements

Microsoft Build 2023: From ChatGPT on Bing to Windows Copilot, check all major announcements

Microsoft has made several key announcements at its annual developer conference, Build 2023. Check out the major announcements.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 23 2023, 22:33 IST
Microsoft Build 2023
Microsoft Build 2023 is the tech giant’s annual developer conference, which has kicked off today. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Build 2023
Microsoft Build 2023 is the tech giant’s annual developer conference, which has kicked off today. (Microsoft)

Microsoft Build 2023 kicked off on Tuesday with a keynote address by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. This summer, the main focus of developer conferences has been on Artificial Intelligence (AI), beginning with the Google I/O 2023 where we witnessed various breakthroughs in AI with Google Bard and other AI tools. It is Microsoft's turn now and the Build 2023 not only allows a hands-on experience for all Microsoft technologies but also showcases new features the company is developing, including Windows 11, Bing, and its new AI copilot.

Although there were several announcements on the first day of Build 2023, 6 of them stand out. Check out the roadmap to all the major announcements at Microsoft Build 2023.

1. ChatGPT on Bing

To keep up with the advancements of Google Bard announced at Google I/O 2023, Microsoft has announced that ChatGPT will be integrated into Bing as the primary search feature, offering more current responses sourced from the internet. The responses to search and web data and will include references. Microsoft has announced it will be coming to ChatGPT Plus subscribers starting today, with availability for free users coming soon by activating a plugin.

2. Azure AI

Microsoft's Azure AI Service is also getting several enhancements to make cloud computing more resourceful and easier. The updates include Azure AI Studio, Provisioned Throughput Model, and plugins for integrating external data sources. Moreover, Azure AI Content Safety is a new service that detects harmful content in images and text, assigning severity scores for human moderation.

3. Copilot on Windows 11

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing Windows Copilot to Windows 11, establishing it as the pioneering PC platform to unveil a centralized AI assistance system. This innovative feature aims to facilitate seamless task execution and enable individuals to accomplish their objectives effortlessly. Moreover, Microsoft will also introduce AI features and experiences on the Microsoft Store.

4. Courses for Developer Community

The advance of AI has been rapid, and to help the developer community, Microsoft is launching several training courses and documentation on Microsoft Learn to help people grasp AI better. According to Microsoft, it will help technology professionals to gain expertise in the latest AI innovations such as using Azure OpenAI Service to summarize text, get code suggestions, and generate images for a website, using Power Virtual Agents to build adaptable chatbots that use AI, and more.

5. Copilot integration in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge is all set to get a booster shot in the arm with the integration of Microsoft 365 Copilot, which is currently in preview. According to the company, it will bring powerful work-based capabilities to answer questions, complete tasks, and more to the Edge sidebar. This is made possible by combining the power of large language models (LLMs) with data in the Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps.

6. Microsoft 365

Going forward, developers will be able to integrate their apps and services into Microsoft 365 Copilot with plugins, Microsoft has announced. Plugins for Microsoft 365 Copilot will include ChatGPT and Bing plugins, as well as Microsoft Teams message extensions and Power Platform connectors. Developers will be able to easily build new Microsoft 365 plugins with the Microsoft Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 May, 22:32 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI unban: Bad news for players from Krafton
BGMI
BGMI download is NOT available for everyone! Krafton explains the situation
Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets