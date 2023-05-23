Microsoft Build 2023: From ChatGPT on Bing to Windows Copilot, check all major announcements

Microsoft Build 2023 kicked off on Tuesday with a keynote address by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. This summer, the main focus of developer conferences has been on Artificial Intelligence (AI), beginning with the Google I/O 2023 where we witnessed various breakthroughs in AI with Google Bard and other AI tools. It is Microsoft's turn now and the Build 2023 not only allows a hands-on experience for all Microsoft technologies but also showcases new features the company is developing, including Windows 11, Bing, and its new AI copilot.

Although there were several announcements on the first day of Build 2023, 6 of them stand out. Check out the roadmap to all the major announcements at Microsoft Build 2023.

1. ChatGPT on Bing

To keep up with the advancements of Google Bard announced at Google I/O 2023, Microsoft has announced that ChatGPT will be integrated into Bing as the primary search feature, offering more current responses sourced from the internet. The responses to search and web data and will include references. Microsoft has announced it will be coming to ChatGPT Plus subscribers starting today, with availability for free users coming soon by activating a plugin.

2. Azure AI

Microsoft's Azure AI Service is also getting several enhancements to make cloud computing more resourceful and easier. The updates include Azure AI Studio, Provisioned Throughput Model, and plugins for integrating external data sources. Moreover, Azure AI Content Safety is a new service that detects harmful content in images and text, assigning severity scores for human moderation.

3. Copilot on Windows 11

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing Windows Copilot to Windows 11, establishing it as the pioneering PC platform to unveil a centralized AI assistance system. This innovative feature aims to facilitate seamless task execution and enable individuals to accomplish their objectives effortlessly. Moreover, Microsoft will also introduce AI features and experiences on the Microsoft Store.

4. Courses for Developer Community

The advance of AI has been rapid, and to help the developer community, Microsoft is launching several training courses and documentation on Microsoft Learn to help people grasp AI better. According to Microsoft, it will help technology professionals to gain expertise in the latest AI innovations such as using Azure OpenAI Service to summarize text, get code suggestions, and generate images for a website, using Power Virtual Agents to build adaptable chatbots that use AI, and more.

5. Copilot integration in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge is all set to get a booster shot in the arm with the integration of Microsoft 365 Copilot, which is currently in preview. According to the company, it will bring powerful work-based capabilities to answer questions, complete tasks, and more to the Edge sidebar. This is made possible by combining the power of large language models (LLMs) with data in the Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps.

6. Microsoft 365

Going forward, developers will be able to integrate their apps and services into Microsoft 365 Copilot with plugins, Microsoft has announced. Plugins for Microsoft 365 Copilot will include ChatGPT and Bing plugins, as well as Microsoft Teams message extensions and Power Platform connectors. Developers will be able to easily build new Microsoft 365 plugins with the Microsoft Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio.