Microsoft ChatGPT event highlights: AI integration with Bing - 10 quick points

Microsoft ChatGPT event: Microsoft has unveiled some exciting new projects, majorly revolving around the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT's integration with its most popular software products. The highlight of the event included a co-pilot AI-integration between OpenAI's chatbot and Bing search engine, which is set to open new opportunities for the latter. The event took place in Redmond, Washington with the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella heading the event. Interestingly, the event came just weeks after the Windows 11 maker invested $10 billion into ChatGPT. While the event was not live streamed, here are the biggest announcements made during the event. Check the quick 10 points.

Microsoft ChatGPT event highlights

1. The event opened with Nadella taking to the stage and giving a brief speech on Microsoft's history and all the achievements that led to the present times. He emphasized on the need for innovation. He revealed Microsoft first came out with AI principles in 2016. "When we come up with new models, we put a premium on human agency,” he added.

2. Looking towards the future, he claimed that AI technology is going to reshape every software category and highlighted the need to build AI that is more aligned with human values.

3. With this, Bing search engine's integration with ChatGPT-like technology was revealed. Nadella claimed that this technology is even more powerful than ChatGPT. In reality, it is a customizable version of what OpenAI offers. Calling it The Prometheus Model, it was revealed that Microsoft developed a proprietary way of working with OpenAI. “We applied the AI model to our core search ranking engine and saw the largest increase in relevance in decades,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President of the Modern Life and Devices Group of Microsoft Corporation.

4. The new AI-powered Bing search engine now supports 1000 character long queries. Bing can now find specific answers for complex questions. In an instance, it was able to find egg substitutes in a recipe and suggest the exact ingredients. There is also a chat-experience integrated in the search engine which can answer additional questions. It recognizes any entries made in Bing search.

5. Bing also allows users to add additional information based on search results to refine the final result. Mehdi claimed that even discovery is easier with Bing as it can show associated results that the user did not ask for but can be relevant to them. Bing can also generate content. It is possible to ask it to write a summary email and send an itinerary from the trip a user was planning. Bing can also automatically translate over 100 languages.

6. Microsoft Edge will get an icon for the AI-enhanced Bing on the top right corner. Users can enter a website and ask it to investigate the page and its content and get an overview to quickly find the necessary information.

7. Microsoft explained that it is using Azure and its infrastructure to power the AI-integration on Bing and Edge. The company also assured that the AI systems are responsible by design and has developed technologies to mitigate risks like bias.

8. The new Bing is available today onwards on the desktop for a limited preview. Users can sign up on a waitlist to get access to the full experience. It will be expanded to millions of users in the coming weeks. A mobile version is also in the works.

9. On the topic of whether the chatbot will give credit to the content sources, Mehdi said, “We care a bunch about driving traffic back to content creators. That's why we put those annotations and citations...to click and get through to those sites”.

10. Microsoft revealed that this functionality will be free for everyone but there will be ads from the start.