Home Tech News Microsoft Copilot Pro LAUNCHED for smaller companies, consumers; Know features, pricing, and more

Microsoft Copilot Pro LAUNCHED for smaller companies, consumers; Know features, pricing, and more

Microsoft has launched the Copilot Pro, removing the minimum subscription requirement for the enterprise service. Know all about the new Microsoft Copilot Pro.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 16 2024, 10:24 IST
AI boost: 4 ways Copilot in Microsoft Teams improves meetings, hikes productivity
Microsoft Copilot Pro
Microsoft's AI tool named Copilot has introduced various new features to Microsoft Teams since its launch. Over eight months duration, Copilot features have been beneficial to carrying out several business tasks and it improves the way we conduct meetings on Microsoft Teams. Know the four ways Copilot improves meetings in Teams.
Microsoft Copilot Pro
To retain the meeting's privacy or confidentiality, Copilot will enable users to keep no transcript of the conversation after the meeting. It means that the meeting admin and organizers will have a "no transcription" option which will allow them to ask Copilot questions during the meeting, however, after the meeting is concluded, the no data interaction with the AI tools will be saved.
Microsoft Copilot Pro
Copilot's compose box writing assistance will enable users to draft messages in chat, meeting chat or channel. Microsoft Teams users can utilize this feature to rewrite the message, adjust the tone to be casual, professional, and confident, or simply modify the message before you send it.
Microsoft Copilot Pro
Copilot in Microsoft Teams enables users to keep tabs on what's important in the Chat and channels. The tool simply filters information which will enable users to stay updated without reading through the whole chats. Copilot effortlessly highlights key decisions and open items from the long discussions.
Microsoft Copilot Pro
Users can also ask  Copilot to highlight key information from a channel post-conversation. Giving simple prompts such as your task list or key discussion points can be asked and then the tool will summarize the information along with citations based on your prompts.
Microsoft Copilot Pro
icon View all Images
Microsoft Copilot Pro has been launched, and it caters not just to consumers but to small businesses as well. (Microsoft)

Ever since the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution began, Microsoft has been on a mission to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its suite of products such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Office, and Windows. As part of its efforts to create an AI-assisted future, the tech giant in recent months has unveiled a vast range of products and services that leverage the power of AI, including Bing Chat, Microsoft's very own AI chatbot. All these AI services have been brought under one brand - Microsoft Copilot. Now, the Redmond-based tech giant has launched Copilot Pro, opening up the AI assistant to consumers, as well as making it available to smaller companies without any minimum purchase restrictions.

Microsoft launches Copilot Pro

Microsoft is selling a $20-a-month consumer version of Copilot, with access to OpenAI's latest ChatGPT technology and image-creation features, the Redmond, Washington-based software giant said in a statement.  Consumers with a cloud subscription to Office will be able to use Copilot to help answer questions, summarize data and create content in Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint. The company, which has been selling a similar product to large businesses for a monthly fee of $30 per user, will get rid of the 300-subscription minimum for its enterprise service, as per Bloomberg.

As Microsoft has revamped nearly all of its products around artificial intelligence tools based on technology from OpenAI, its Office products remain one of the best ways to get customers to pay extra for AI assistance. Executives have said demand is unusually high, with Azure chief Scott Guthrie likening it to the lines outside shops to purchase Windows 95 software nearly three decades ago, Bloomberg reported.

Microsoft has been testing the Office-based copilot, now called Copilot for Microsoft 365, since March. The company began selling it widely in November, as long as companies purchased at least 300 subscriptions. That left out small businesses and those that wanted to begin with a smaller trial, said Jared Spataro, a Microsoft vice president, in an interview. 

“We have just never seen demand in the commercial space for a product like we are seeing for Copilot from Microsoft 365,'' he said. “We have had pressure I have never seen from small and medium businesses saying ‘why will you not let us buy this? Let us try it'.”

Microsoft announced the new services ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos where Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella will speak in an interview with Bloomberg. Microsoft's consumer service, called Copilot Pro, offers similar features to OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus at the same price, though the integration with Office differentiates their product, Spataro said. The company plans to roll out a builder tool, similar to what OpenAI unveiled last year, that will let individuals create their own Copilots for a specific topic, a service that's already available to enterprises. 

Microsoft's privacy rules for the consumer version also differ from the business one. Unlike data from corporate customers, Microsoft said it will retain a portion of prompts and responses from the consumer model to retrain models and improve the product.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 10:24 IST
