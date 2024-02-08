 Microsoft Copilot revamped! Here is what the new-look AI tool can do | Tech News
Microsoft Copilot revamped! Here is what the new-look AI tool can do

Microsoft Copilot revamped! Here is what the new-look AI tool can do

Microsoft Copilot update has rolled out, giving it a more streamlined look ahead of the Super Bowl weekend where its Copilot ad will be shown for the first time in four years.

| Updated on: Feb 08 2024, 16:04 IST
Microsoft Copilot has received a major update that brings a more streamlined look, along with new features.
Microsoft Copilot has received a major update that brings a more streamlined look, along with new features. (Microsoft)

Ahead of the Super Bowl weekend where Microsoft will show its Copilot ad for the first time in four years, the tech giant has rolled out an update for Copilot, giving it a more streamlined look. In the last few months, Microsoft has rolled out various artificial intelligence (AI) projects, including integrating its AI chatbot with the Bing search engine and launching web, and mobile apps for the same. All of Microsoft's AI services have been brought under one brand - Microsoft Copilot. And now, Microsoft Copilot has received a fresh coat of paint. Check out what's new.

Microsoft Copilot revamped

In a blog post, Microsoft announced the changes coming to Copilot. The company is launching a significant update to the Copilot experience on the web, Android, and iOS platforms. Users will now see a more streamlined look and feel. Microsoft has also introduced a new carousel of suggested prompts to showcase what Copilot can do harnessing the power of AI.

Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft wrote, “Today marks exactly one year since our entry into AI-powered experiences for people with Bing Chat. In that year we have learned so many new things and seen the use of our Copilot experiences explode with over 5 billion chats and 5 billion images created to date which have led to sustained growth in Edge and Bing share. Now with Copilot as our singular experience for people looking to get more out of AI creation, we are today introducing further image creation capabilities.”

Designer in Copilot lets users customize their generated images with inline editing in Copilot itself, maintaining the workflow. With this feature, Copilot users can highlight an object, enhance its colour, blur the background, or apply an artistic filter - all within the Copilot chat. All this can be accessed free of cost.

If you're a Copilot Pro subscriber, you'll be able to resize and regenerate images between square and landscape without leaving the chat. Microsoft says it will also roll out Designer GPT within Copilot, offering users an immersive canvas to bring their ideas to life.

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 15:25 IST
