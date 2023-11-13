Icon
Home Tech News Microsoft Edge set to revolutionise browsing with video translations feature

Microsoft Edge is set to elevate your browsing experience with upcoming video translation capabilities. Explore diverse content effortlessly, making language barriers a thing of the past.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 22:19 IST
Microsoft Edge is set to transform the browsing landscape with the introduction of video translations. (Pexels)

Your choice of a browser often hinges on personal preferences and specific needs. For those who enjoy exploring video content in multiple languages, Microsoft Edge is gearing up to become your new favourite browser. The tech giant is actively developing a video translation feature, bringing an exciting dimension to the browsing experience. Despite holding a modest 10 percent share in the global desktop browser market, Microsoft Edge continues to evolve with fresh capabilities. The forthcoming video translation feature is currently undergoing testing, initially supporting four languages. However, it's just a matter of time before this functionality becomes available to all Edge users.

A Journey from EdgeHTML to Chromium

Originally introduced in 2015 with the EdgeHTML rendering engine, Microsoft Edge underwent a significant overhaul in late 2018, transitioning to a Chromium-based architecture. The public release followed in early 2020, with Xbox integration coming a year later. Although struggling to surpass an 11% share in the desktop browser market, Microsoft Edge has recently expanded its reach to Linux. Now, the Edge Canary preview branch offers video translations to a select group of users, Notebookcheck reported.

A recent X post by Leopeva64 showcased a GIF animation revealing the addition of a language selection combobox in Edge Canary. Presently, English, French, Spanish, and Russian are the supported languages, but the translation functionality is still in the works. The most recent Canary build, version 120.0.2209.0, was released less than a week ago on November 8.

Integration into the Operating System

Microsoft Edge is currently available across various platforms, including Android, iOS, Linux, Windows, and macOS. The latest stable releases for all platforms arrived earlier this month. Looking ahead, the video translation feature could extend beyond the browser to become a system-wide addition, akin to the successful integration of live captions support that originated in Microsoft Edge and later became a Windows-wide feature.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 22:18 IST
