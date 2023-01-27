    Trending News

    Home Tech News Microsoft Edge users hit by HIGH severity bug!

    Microsoft Edge users hit by HIGH severity bug!

    The Indian Government has issued an advisory in regard to the latest danger posed to Microsoft Edge users by hackers.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 21:55 IST
    CERT-In has suggested users to upgrade to the latest version of Microsoft Edge. (Microsoft )

    The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned Microsoft Edge users about multiple vulnerabilities reported in the Microsoft Edge web browser. According to the information provided by CERT-In, the vulnerabilities reported in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restrictions and gain elevated privilege on the targeted system, a warning advisory published by CERT-In warned. CERT-In is part of the IT ministry of the Indian government which monitors and alerts users about online vulnerabilities. The agency rated this latest Microsoft Edge vulnerability as 'high' severity.

    Who is affected by vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge? The Cert-in report mentioned that Microsoft Edge versions prior to the 109.0.1518.61 version are affected by the latest vulnerability. "These Vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge (Chromium Based). A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially-crafted request on the targeted system," the government note mentioned. The vulnerability can leak sensitive information of users while giving them control and access over the targeted systems.

    What should Microsoft Edge users do?

    To avoid falling victim to any malicious act, the Indian government advised Microsoft Edge users that they should update their browsers to the latest version 109.0.1518.61 which was rolled out to fix the issues and improve the browser vulnerabilities. Here's how to update your Chrome browser in simple steps. Here's how to update Microsoft Edge.

    • Open your Microsoft Edge browser and tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the browser.
    • Now move head to Settings and click on About Microsoft Edge.
    • Browser will check for the latest update and will provide the option to install.
    • Tap on the install and restart the web browser once the update is installed.

    Now you are protected from the ‘High' severity vulnerability! Not just this, but updating your browser will also help you improve the security from unknown bugs, bringing better performance, releasing new features and much more.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 21:55 IST
