 Microsoft introduces Generative Erase, brings powerful AI-driven photo editing to Windows PCs | Tech News
Home Tech News Microsoft introduces Generative Erase, brings powerful AI-driven photo editing to Windows PCs

Microsoft introduces Generative Erase, brings powerful AI-driven photo editing to Windows PCs

Microsoft announces Generative Erase, an AI-powered photo editing feature for its Photos app on Windows PCs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 25 2024, 16:00 IST
Microsoft
Generative Erase promises to revolutionize photo manipulation on Windows devices, offering accessibility and advanced editing capabilities. (AP)
Microsoft
Generative Erase promises to revolutionize photo manipulation on Windows devices, offering accessibility and advanced editing capabilities. (AP)

Microsoft is stepping up its game in the realm of AI-powered photo editing with the introduction of Generative Erase, a feature set to revolutionize photo manipulation on Windows PCs. This move follows in the footsteps of tech giants like Google and Samsung, who have integrated similar AI-driven tools into their devices.

Generative Erase, announced by Microsoft for its Photos app, promises users the ability to selectively erase elements from their photos with the help of AI, reported The Verge. While not as flashy as some other AI features, such as background removal or portrait enhancements, Generative Erase brings powerful editing capabilities directly to Windows PCs without the need for additional hardware.

What sets Generative Erase apart is its accessibility. Unlike features exclusive to specific devices like Pixel or Galaxy smartphones, Generative Erase will be available to users across a wide range of Windows devices, including both Windows 10 and Windows 11, as well as Arm64 devices. This inclusive approach ensures that users can take advantage of advanced photo editing capabilities regardless of their device.

However, the rollout of Generative Erase is currently limited to Windows Insiders, Microsoft's testing program for upcoming Windows features. The company's blog post indicates that the update is gradually being made available to Windows Insiders across all channels, including those on Windows 10 in the Release Preview Channel. To access Generative Erase, users will need to ensure their Photos app is updated to version number 2024.11020.21001.0 or higher.

One aspect that remains unclear is whether AI-edited photos will include metadata or watermarks to distinguish them from their unedited counterparts. While AI editing can significantly enhance photos, users may want a way to identify which images have been altered using AI tools.

Overall, the introduction of Generative Erase underscores Microsoft's commitment to empowering users with powerful AI-driven features directly within the Windows ecosystem.

As the line between professional editing tools and consumer-grade software continues to blur, Generative Erase represents a significant step forward in democratizing photo editing for Windows users worldwide.

Also read other top stories today:

Smartphones and kids don't mix well! It was inevitable that access to such power and convenience would exact a price.  Increasingly, it appears the most unanticipated and unacceptable has been our children's mental health. Check out the details here

Human-like robots! Big technology names are investing in a business that's developing human-like robots. This is part of a scramble to find new applications for artificial intelligence. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Reddit brews controversy! AI will become an important part of Reddit's business. It is looking to tap into a revenue stream that could be both lucrative and controversial.  Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.  If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 16:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets