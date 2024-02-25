Microsoft introduces Generative Erase, brings powerful AI-driven photo editing to Windows PCs

Microsoft is stepping up its game in the realm of AI-powered photo editing with the introduction of Generative Erase, a feature set to revolutionize photo manipulation on Windows PCs. This move follows in the footsteps of tech giants like Google and Samsung, who have integrated similar AI-driven tools into their devices.

Generative Erase, announced by Microsoft for its Photos app, promises users the ability to selectively erase elements from their photos with the help of AI, reported The Verge. While not as flashy as some other AI features, such as background removal or portrait enhancements, Generative Erase brings powerful editing capabilities directly to Windows PCs without the need for additional hardware.

What sets Generative Erase apart is its accessibility. Unlike features exclusive to specific devices like Pixel or Galaxy smartphones, Generative Erase will be available to users across a wide range of Windows devices, including both Windows 10 and Windows 11, as well as Arm64 devices. This inclusive approach ensures that users can take advantage of advanced photo editing capabilities regardless of their device.

However, the rollout of Generative Erase is currently limited to Windows Insiders, Microsoft's testing program for upcoming Windows features. The company's blog post indicates that the update is gradually being made available to Windows Insiders across all channels, including those on Windows 10 in the Release Preview Channel. To access Generative Erase, users will need to ensure their Photos app is updated to version number 2024.11020.21001.0 or higher.

One aspect that remains unclear is whether AI-edited photos will include metadata or watermarks to distinguish them from their unedited counterparts. While AI editing can significantly enhance photos, users may want a way to identify which images have been altered using AI tools.

Overall, the introduction of Generative Erase underscores Microsoft's commitment to empowering users with powerful AI-driven features directly within the Windows ecosystem.

As the line between professional editing tools and consumer-grade software continues to blur, Generative Erase represents a significant step forward in democratizing photo editing for Windows users worldwide.

