Microsoft is bringing AI-powered 365 Copilot to Teams; Know what’s coming

AI-powered features are making their way to Microsoft Teams as the company has announced the rollout of 365 Copilot onto the business communications platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 14:32 IST
Microsoft Teams
View all Images
MS Teams will get several AI features courtesy of Microsoft 365 Copilot. (Microsoft)

Microsoft made several key announcements at Build 2023 with a primary focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and how it could help individuals and businesses. However, months before that, the tech giant had revealed the Microsoft 365 Copilot. Now, it is being expanded and rolled out to Microsoft Teams, with a focus on calls and chats to enhance the meeting experience. However, the 365 Copilot will not be free as Microsoft has revealed its pricing, and it is steep. Here's everything you need to know.

What is Microsoft 365 Copilot?

Microsoft 365 Copilot is an AI assistant developed for Microsoft 365 applications and services. It uses Large Language Models (LLMs) such as GPT-4 to assist in Microsoft 365 applications and services and connect your business data with Microsoft Graph. It is also integrated into apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and more.

Microsoft 365 Copilot on Teams

Teams Calls: Microsoft 365 Copilot uses OpenAI's GPT-4 to assist in generating documents, presentations and emails. This AI-powered service is now coming to Microsoft Teams with additions to Teams Phone and Chats. In an official blog post, Microsoft said, “The introduction of Copilot makes Teams Phone the first leading UCaaS solution to add generative AI capabilities to phone calls.”

The addition of generative AI to MS Teams will allow users to generate real-time summaries and insights during Teams calls on any device. Using natural language commands, Copilot can also draft notes, and highlight key points such as names, phone numbers, tasks and dates. It supports both VoIP and PSTN calls.

Teams Chats: Microsoft said that the integration of Copilot in Teams chats will allow users to “synthesize key information” from chat threads. They can ask specific questions, discuss key points and get a summary of the information, helping users stay informed without disturbing the workflow.

Who can access Microsoft 365 Copilot in Teams?

According to Microsoft, the 365 Copilot is still in the testing phase and only users registered in the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program can access it. While the company was testing it with around 600 subscribers before, it is now being rolled out on a broader scale.

Microsoft 365 Copilot pricing

If you were thinking of taking advantage of Microsoft's AI-powered Copilot for free, then Microsoft has disappointing news for you. The company has announced its pricing for the AI assistant and it is pretty steep. Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for commercial users for $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium customers.

Since Microsoft currently charges commercial customers $36 a month for Microsoft 365 E3 services, the add-on of Microsoft 365 Copilot could nearly double the cost.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 14:32 IST

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 14:32 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets