Icon
Home Tech News Microsoft to Offer AI-Powered Customer Service For Blind Users

Microsoft to Offer AI-Powered Customer Service For Blind Users

Microsoft Corp. is teaming up with Be My Eyes, an app for the blind and visually impaired, to make it easier for such people to access the company’s customer service.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 07:41 IST
Icon
Microsoft
Microsoft to collaborate with Be My Eyes to make it easier for visually impaired people in accessing their services. (Reuters)
Microsoft
Microsoft to collaborate with Be My Eyes to make it easier for visually impaired people in accessing their services. (Reuters)

Microsoft Corp. is teaming up with Be My Eyes, an app for the blind and visually impaired, to make it easier for such people to access the company's customer service.

Founded in 2015, Be My Eyes connects the visually impaired with sighted volunteers who can help them tackle tasks that otherwise might be impossible to accomplish. The startup also has an artificial intelligence tool called Be My AI, which uses OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 model to generate a description of a photo the person has taken — be it a product label or produce at a store. 

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

The Redmond, Washington-based software giant will integrate Be My AI technology into its Microsoft Disability Answer Desk, which handles customer service calls, Be My Eyes said in a statement Wednesday. The collaboration will let users of Microsoft products who are blind or visually impaired resolve hardware issues or navigate such tasks as installing a new version of Windows software or describing a PowerPoint presentation — all without human assistance. 

Be My Eyes' use of OpenAI's GPT-4 was lauded by Sam Altman at the startup's developers conference this month as an example of how his company's language model can use images as inputs and yield responses in natural language.

“OpenAI is proud to work with Be My Eyes. They've used our AI models to significantly enhance the daily lives of people with low vision or blindness,” Brad Lightcap, OpenAI's chief operating officer, said in a statement. 

Be My Eyes, which tested the AI-powered visual customer service with Microsoft users earlier this year, found that only 10% of people interacting with the AI chose to escalate to a human agent. The company also said that inquiries were resolved faster with the Be My AI tool, with users spending four minutes, on average, on a call with the AI, versus 12 minutes with a human. 

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 07:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
GTA 6 leak: From NPCs to open world, know how AI will impact the game
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty introduces funny 'Splat' trick to teach cheaters a lesson! Know how it works
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon