Home Tech News Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office, seeks to avert EU antitrust fine

Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office, seeks to avert EU antitrust fine

EU MICROSOFT ANTITRUST UPDATE:Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office, seeks to avert EU antitrust fine

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 07:11 IST
Microsoft Build
Microsoft to unbundle its chat and video app Teams. (AP)
Microsoft Build
Microsoft to unbundle its chat and video app Teams. (AP)

Microsoft said on Thursday it would unbundle its chat and video app Teams from its Office product and make it easier for competing products to work with its software, but rivals said it may need to do more to stave off a possible EU antitrust fine.

The proposed changes came a month after the European Commission launched an investigation into Microsoft's tying of Office and Teams, following a complaint by Salesforce-owned competing workspace messaging app Slack in 2020.

Microsoft's moves announced on Thursday were similar to preliminary concessions that had failed to address regulatory concerns. The EU competition enforcer said it took note of the company's announcement and declined further comment.

The Commission could hit the company with formal charges in the autumn unless it beefs up its offer, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last month.

Teams was added to Office 365 in 2017 for free. It eventually replaced Skype for Business and gained in popularity during the pandemic due in part to its video conferencing.

"Today we are announcing proactive changes that we hope will start to address these concerns in a meaningful way, even while the European Commission's investigation continues and we cooperate with it," Nanna-Louise Linde, Microsoft's vice president for European government affairs said in a blogpost.

She said the changes seek to address two EU concerns, "that customers should be able to choose a business suite without Teams at a price less than those with Teams included, and that we should do more to make interoperability easier between rival communication and collaboration solutions and Microsoft 365 and Office 365 suites".

The changes, effective from Oct. 1, will apply in the EU and Switzerland.

Microsoft's core enterprise customers, which represent most of the company's commercial businees in Europe, will be permitted to switch to version of Office that excludes Teams at a price 2 euros per month cheaper than with Teams. New enterprise customers can buy Teams standalone and separately for 5 euros per month.

New support resources will be introduced to help customers and independent software vendors who want to remove data from Teams and used it in another product.

Microsoft will also develop a new method for hosting the Office web applications within competing apps and services similar to what it does with Teams.

Slack owner Salesforce said it had nothing to add.

Rivals say Microsoft's offer as it stands would be unlikely to win over the EU antitrust watchdog.

"This is playing to the gallery. I don't think the Commission will appreciate it. There is nothing incremental in the offer," an industry source said.

The stakes are high for the U.S. tech giant which racked up 2.2 billion euros ($2.40 billion) in EU antitrust fines in the previous decade for tying or bundling two or more products together, but which has since then sought a more conciliatory approach with regulators.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 07:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets