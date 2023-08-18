Home Tech News Microsoft to unveil exciting lineup, AI direction at NYC Event; check dates, products

Microsoft to unveil exciting lineup, AI direction at NYC Event; check dates, products

The company's push into artificial intelligence will likely take center stage, with potential mentions of Bing Chat, Windows Copilot, and AI-infused features.

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 11:31 IST
Microsoft Surface Event 2023
View all Images
Microsoft is marking its return to in-person hardware presentations in the city after stopping it during the COVID-19 epidemic. (AP)

As the tech world braces for a series of major events from industry giants, Microsoft has stepped into the spotlight by announcing its highly anticipated annual Surface product releases. With an invite sent out to media and influencers, the company is gearing up for its biggest event of the year, set to take place on September 21 in the city of New York.

Microsoft Surface Event

The Surface event holds particular significance for Microsoft, marking their return to in-person hardware presentations in the city since the onset of the pandemic. The last such gathering took place in 2019 and saw the launch of the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Earbuds.

Amidst a flurry of speculations surrounding Apple and Google launches, Microsoft's event is highly likely to captivate the tech community's attention. Although details remain under wraps, recent rumors provide a glimpse into what can be expected.

According to a report by XDA, rumored stars of the event include the Surface Laptop Studio 2, which is said to come equipped with a higher price tag, as well as a combo of RTX 4060 graphics and the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs. Enthusiasts might also get a glimpse of the Surface Laptop 6, among other anticipated unveilings.Tech enthusiasts might also witness a discussion surrounding the Surface Pro 10.

The company's push into artificial intelligence will likely take center stage, with potential mentions of Bing Chat, Windows Copilot, and AI-infused features like Windows Studio effects. Additionally, attendees can anticipate insights into the upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 update, including its modernized File Explorer.

Microsft's AI innovations

Notably, Microsoft's recent focus on AI innovations has been the talk of the town. The launch of Bing Chat in February marked the initial steps in this direction, followed by a wave of "AI copilots" integrated across various Microsoft services. The company's latest announcement, Windows Copilot, is poised to make its debut this fall as part of the Windows 11 2023 Update.

As the date of the event draws near, the tech community eagerly awaits Microsoft's grand unveiling of its latest products and technological advancements. With a rich history of innovation and a strong commitment to AI integration, the September 21st event is expected to be a landmark occasion.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 11:30 IST
