Microsoft waves goodbye to THIS app; Know when you will have to give it up

Microsoft bids farewell to its legacy Publisher app. Key components will be integrated into popular Office applications for users' continued convenience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 18 2024, 18:31 IST
Microsoft is discontinuing its longstanding Publisher app in 2026, redirecting its features to popular Office apps. (AP)
Microsoft is discontinuing its longstanding Publisher app in 2026, redirecting its features to popular Office apps. (AP)

In this ever-changing environment, legacy applications that once served the public are gradually being phased out. The latest casualty on Microsoft's list is Publisher, as the tech giant officially announced the suspension of support for the application on October 13th, 2026.

Microsoft Pulls the Plug

The news of Publisher's impending demise was first reported by @StephenCWLL on X, who received a notification regarding the app's closure. According to the announcement, Publisher will lose its support and effectively be rendered "dead" on October 13th, 2026. Microsoft revealed plans to explore the integration of key Publisher components into more widely used Office applications such as Word, PowerPoint, and Designer leading up to the shutdown date, XDA Developer reported.

Microsoft formally communicated the retirement of Publisher through a message on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center, emphasizing that most of the app's features are already available in other Microsoft 365 applications. Notably, Microsoft Word and PowerPoint offer similar functionalities for creating customized calendars, business cards, envelopes, and branded templates.

Publisher's Legacy

Users can continue utilising Publisher with its existing functionalities until October 2026. Support for the perpetual version of Publisher will cease when Office LTSC 2021 reaches the end of its support. Microsoft 365 customers will no longer have access to Publisher from that point onward. Microsoft envisions a future where Publisher's components seamlessly integrate into widely used Office applications, enhancing the overall user experience.

Given Publisher's minimal updates in recent years, the decision to redistribute its capabilities across more popular apps appears strategic. Microsoft's move aligns with the evolving needs of users, allowing those who relied on Publisher to continue leveraging its features without burdening Office 365 with unnecessary features. Whether or not users will miss Publisher remains to be seen, as the app has received limited attention from Microsoft in recent years and may not be considered an essential subscription feature.

In essence, as Microsoft bids adieu to Publisher, the work-at-home PC experience is set to become a bit lighter in the future.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 18:31 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets