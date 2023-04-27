Home Tech News Microsoft-Activision deal: Key things to know

Microsoft-Activision deal: Key things to know

Microsoft on Wednesday faced its biggest challenge yet in its effort to buy US video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard, with the decision by the UK to block the deal.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Apr 27 2023, 09:58 IST
Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal
In January 2022, Microsoft pitched the biggest acquisition in the history of the sector with its offer to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. (REUTERS)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal
In January 2022, Microsoft pitched the biggest acquisition in the history of the sector with its offer to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. (REUTERS)

Microsoft on Wednesday faced its biggest challenge yet in its effort to buy US video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard, with the decision by the UK to block the deal.

The transaction, which was expected to be finalized this year, would beef up Microsoft's muscle in the booming gaming market while playing to its strengths in software and cloud computing.

Here are key things to know about the blockbuster transaction:

- Video game titans -

Buying Activision, the maker of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush", would make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.

China-based Tencent is the biggest player in terms of revenue, dominating the Asian market and investing in game studios across the world.

The firm owns Riot Games, maker of battle royale hit "League of Legends," and has stakes in French game star Ubisoft.

It also acquired the Finnish studio Supercell ("Clash of Clans", "Clash Royale", "Brawl Stars") in 2016 for $8.6 billion -- a record at the time.

Japanese consumer electronics colossus Sony has sold more than 500 million PlayStation consoles since 1994.

Through a subsidiary, it controls a host of studios -- including Insomniac and Housemarque -- that have developed exclusive titles for its machines such as the "Spider-Man" saga.

It strengthened its portfolio in January 2022 with a $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie, the makers of "Halo" and "Destiny", though "Halo" is still owned by Microsoft.

Sony also invested $2 billion in April 2022 in Epic Games, the company behind "Fortnite".

- "Call of Duty" -

To keep up, Microsoft has been adding to its stable of game studios as it invests in developing the Xbox consoles as well as the trend of games being streamed directly from the cloud.

But in January 2022, the American behemoth pitched the biggest acquisition in the history of the sector with its offer to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.

The deal would see the software titan get its hands on major titles such as "Call of Duty", "World of Warcraft" and "Diablo".

The group behind the Xbox consoles already has control of games like "Minecraft", "Elder Scrolls" and "Fallout" thanks to earlier acquisitions.

And it is now setting its sights on becoming the "Netflix of video games" with its Game Pass online platform that allows users to download games or play them via the cloud.

- Antitrust scrutiny -

The new slate of titles, and its ambitions for the cloud, drew the scrutiny of regulators in the United States, European Union and Britain.

The focus has mainly revolved around "Call of Duty" and Microsoft has recently agreed deals with many companies to give access to games, including the smash hit franchise.

But the UK regulator said in its decision that the deal still overly affects the growing cloud-gaming market and leads to less choice for gamers, pointing to Microsoft's built-in advantages through its Windows operating system and cloud.

- Hostile to women -

The 2022 proposal to buy Activision came when the company was especially vulnerable facing a number of accusations of fostering a "frat boy" work culture that was hostile to women.

Activision in February agreed to pay $35 million to settle charges from a US securities regulator over its disclosure policies on workplace harassment complaints.

In September 2021, the company established an $18 million fund to settle claims alleging sexual harassment and gender discrimination in an agreement with a different federal agency, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The company still faces a lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, where the outcome is uncertain.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Apr, 09:58 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the cheapest foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games leak: Sifu, Rachet and Clank, Sekiro and more
minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets