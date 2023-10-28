Icon
Home Tech News Microsoft’s Cloud Recovery Is Outshining Rivals Amazon, Google

Microsoft’s Cloud Recovery Is Outshining Rivals Amazon, Google

The software maker’s business is likely getting a boost from an alliance with startup OpenAI

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 10:47 IST
Icon
From Dell Inspiron laptop to Microsoft New Surface laptop 5, check massive discounts on Amazon
image caption
1/5 Dell Inspiron 15-inch Laptop: Currently the Dell Inspiron 15-inch Laptop is available on Amazon with a 54% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 39400 from Rs. 85000. This laptop's Intel i3-1115G4 processor and 8 GB of RAM allow seamless multitasking. Its 512GB SSD offers plenty of storage, and the FHD screen delivers excellent images. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Apple 2023 MacBook Air: Amazon is offering a 6% initial discount on this Apple MacBook which has reduced its price to Rs. 126990 from Rs.134900. The 15-inch MacBook Air comes with an M2 chip to provide you with the fastest performance. It comes with up to 18 hours of battery life. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop: On Amazon, you can get the Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop for just Rs. 57500 making its price drop to Rs. 85000 with a 32% initial discount. The laptop features 12th generation Intel Core processors combined with PCIe SSD storage. Dell's ExpressCharge technology allows you to recharge your battery to 80% in just 60 minutes.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Currently Amazon is offering a 37% initial discount on Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 making its price fall to Rs. 84990 from Rs. 134990.  This genuine Microsoft Surface laptop comes with a 1-year limited hardware warranty from Microsoft covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. It also features an AMD RyzenTM 7 4980U processor and AMD RadeonTM RX Vega 11 Graphics. (Amazon)
microsoft cloud recovery
5/5 Microsoft New Surface Laptop5: The Microsoft New Surface Laptop5 is currently available on Amazon for just Rs. 188999. It features powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors built on the Intel Evo platform to perform multi-tasking.   (Amazon)
microsoft cloud recovery
icon View all Images
Microsoft Leads in Cloud Computing Race with AI-Powered Growth, Amazon Optimizes, Google Faces Competition. (representative image) (unsplash)

In the race to rebound from a two-year slowdown in spending on cloud computing, Microsoft Corp. is pulling ahead of its chief rivals, Amazon.com Inc. and Google.

Microsoft's Azure cloud business posted 29% sales growth in the September quarter, faster than analysts estimated, in part because of corporate customers' interest in new artificial intelligence products. In its own report the same day earlier this week, for the same period, Google parent Alphabet Inc. struck a more subdued tone, saying that cloud clients are still in cost-cutting mode. And on Thursday, Amazon.com Inc.'s cloud-revenue picture was mixed, with sales slightly less than projected and operating income ahead of analysts' predictions. Microsoft — which is No. 2 in the market, behind Amazon but ahead of Google — noted that it took cloud market share from competitors, but didn't say which.

After a spree of investment during the pandemic, businesses spent much of 2022 and 2023 in what the biggest software companies euphemistically called “optimization” — making better use of stuff they're already paying for and looking for places where they can save. That has meant the biggest cloud providers are vying to land big contracts in a more challenging environment, leading them to look for ways to entice businesses, including by offering to incorporate the latest artificial intelligence-based products that promise to boost efficiency.

“The world is going to be driven by workloads accelerating into the cloud,” said Stefan Slowinski, an analyst at BNP Paribas's Exane. “CEOs make that decision based on gut, and right now they're still being cautious.”

New interest in developing and running AI applications has almost certainly influenced recent corporate decisions about which cloud partner to sign with. Microsoft offers ways to work with a number of AI tools, and has gained a reputation as a leader in the burgeoning space because of its partnership with OpenAI, which makes the popular ChatGPT program for generating content. That alliance helped fuel new customer growth, Microsoft said — a service called Azure OpenAI, which lets Microsoft's cloud customers use the startup's technology for their own applications, attracted more than 18,000 customers, up from 11,000. Microsoft has also invested $13 billion in OpenAI and serves as its cloud provider, so that firm's increasing need for computing power also benefits Microsoft.

Amazon, for its part, is trying to appeal to clients with a menu of different options, as well as a partnership with AI developer Anthropic, which makes the Claude chatbot. Alphabet Inc.-owned Google says it is a popular choice among big companies and AI startups alike, with CEO Sundar Pichai saying on a conference call that more than 60% of the world's 1,000 largest companies are Google cloud customers, as well as “more than half of all funded generative AI startups.”

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy told analysts on the e-commerce giant's conference call Thursday that generative AI represents an opportunity worth “tens of billions” of dollars for Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud unit, which he ran in his prior role. AWS revenue growth came in at 12%, about the same pace as the previous quarter. But operating income was about $1.3 billion ahead of analyst expectations, pushing operating margin for the cloud unit — which tends to account for all of the company's profit — to the highest level since the first quarter of 2022.

On a conference call with reporters, Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said that some companies are still working on “optimization,” but the pace “has started to slow down.” Some businesses were making new commitments to AWS, or resuming projects that had been paused earlier, he said. On a later call with analysts, the company said several new deals with customers were signed late in the third quarter and won't show up as revenue until the current period. The comments helped push Amazon shares higher in late trading Thursday.

At Microsoft, the 29% jump in sales from Azure cloud services outpaced the 26% growth for in the previous quarter, sending the company's stock higher in New York trading the next day. CFO Amy Hood said that while the “optimization trends” were similar to the previous quarter's, consumption — a measure of the amount of Azure services used — was better than expected, and the company saw growth in the number of contracts worth more than $10 million for both Azure and Office cloud services.

Google's cloud unit, which includes both of the types of infrastructure services that are part of AWS and Azure and adds in results from productivity software, saw growth rise 22% in the quarter from a year earlier. That's a deceleration from the previous quarter's growth. Sales for the unit were $8.4 billion, falling short of Wall Street projections of $8.6 billion. Profit also came in short of estimates. Alphabet President Ruth Porat said in an interview that the unit's sales had been affected by some customers' belt-tightening. The shares fell 9.5% the following day, their biggest decline since March 2020.

“Cloud computing is a much lumpier business than advertising, and one where Google is facing stiff competition,” said Max Willens of Insider Intelligence. “While the traction it has among AI startups may bear fruit in the long run, it is not currently helping Google Cloud enough to satisfy investors.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 10:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon