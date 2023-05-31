Home Tech News Milky Way Galaxy and signs of life and water: Check out what this study found

Milky Way Galaxy and signs of life and water: Check out what this study found

The research team has found that the stars with multiple planets were the most likely to have the kind of circular orbits that allow them to retain liquid water.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 31 2023, 21:18 IST
Fascinating NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Dancer Galaxy, Milky Way and more
Spanish Dance Galaxy
1/5 Spanish Dancer Galaxy: On May 8th, NASA shared a mesmerizing view of the Spanish Dancer Spiral Galaxy (NGC 1566). Within the galaxy are blue star clusters and dark cosmic dust lanes which follow two prominent spiral arms. (NASA/ESA/Hubble/Detlev Odenthal)
Shadows of Earth
2/5 Earth casts a double shadow: On May 9th, NASA shared a snapshot of the Earth with double shadows captured during a lunar eclipse. The section in the middle is called the Belt of Venus.  (NASA/ Marcella Giulia Pace Sampieri)
Milky Way Galaxy
3/5 Milky Way Galaxy visible in Egyptian Desert's skies: How does the Milky Way Galaxy get its name? Greeks said this white streak was a "river of milk". The ancient Romans called it the Via Galactica, or "road made of milk". (NASA/Amr Abdelwahab)
NASA Fomalhaut star
4/5 Fomalhaut's debris disk: It brings a snapshot of the dusty debris disk which surrounds Fomalhaut, which is located just 25 light-years away.  (NASA/ESA/JWST/Andras Gaspar/Alyssa Pagan)
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
5/5 Halley's Dust in the night sky: The remnants of the periodic Comet Halley's debris streams left a surreal view for all stargazers.  (Petr Horalek / Institute of Physics in Opava)
Milky Way
View all Images
Two-thirds of the planets around these ubiquitous small stars could be roasted by tidal extremes. (AFP)

A many as 1/3rd of the planets revolving around the most common stars across the Milky Way Galaxy may have liquid water and can possibly harbour life, according to a study based on latest telescope data. Most of the common stars in our galaxy are smaller and comparatively cooler. They are sporting just half the mass of the Sun at most. Billions of planets revolve around these common dwarf stars.

Two-thirds of the planets around these ubiquitous small stars could be roasted by tidal extremes, sterilising them, shows the analysis which was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Sheila Sagear, a doctoral student at the University of Florida (UF) in the US, said "I think this result is really important for the next decade of exoplanet research, because eyes are shifting towards this population of stars." she further added, “These stars are excellent targets to look for small planets in an orbit where it's conceivable that water might be liquid and therefore, the planet might be habitable."

UF astronomy professor Sarah Ballard says, "It's only for these small stars that the zone of habitability is close enough for these tidal forces to be relevant," Ballard said.

The data from NASA's Kepler telescope was used by the researchers. It captures information about exoplanets as they move in front of their host stars, PTI said.

The research team has found that the stars with multiple planets were the most likely to have the kind of circular orbits that allow them to retain liquid water.

As per the researchers, stars with only one planet were the most likely to see tidal extremes that would sterilise the surface. They explained, “Since one-third of the planets in this small sample had gentle enough orbits to potentially host liquid water, that likely means that the Milky Way has hundreds of millions of promising targets to probe for signs of life outside our solar system.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 May, 21:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets