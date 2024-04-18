 MrBeast vs T-Series: Popular YouTuber on the verge of surpassing Indian music label in subscribers | Tech News
Two YouTube giants, MrBeast and T-Series, are locked in a battle for the platform's top spot. With millions of subscribers at stake, the competition is fierce and the stakes are high.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 18 2024, 19:44 IST
MrBeast vs T-Series: Popular YouTuber on the verge of surpassing Indian music label in subscribers
MrBeast vs T-Series: Popular YouTuber on the verge of surpassing Indian music label in subscribers
Two YouTube giants, MrBeast and T-Series, are battling for the title of the most-subscribed channel on the video streaming platform. (AFP/ YouTube)

MrBeast vs T-Series: In the realm of YouTube, a digital battleground is heating up as two titans, MrBeast and T-Series, wage war for the throne of the most-subscribed channel. Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, has long been a force to reckon with in the online world. Yet, despite his colossal following, he has never clinched the top spot- until now, perhaps. T-Series, India's powerhouse of music and cinema, currently holds sway with a staggering 263 million subscribers. However, MrBeast is rapidly narrowing the gap with an impressive 252 million subs of his own.

T-Series Rallies Support with Inspirational Video

The battle lines are drawn. In a bid to rally supporters and stave off the advancing MrBeast, T-Series released a stirring video on Monday. Opening with a quote from the late T-Series founder, Gulshan Kumar, expressing his vision to elevate India's stature on the global stage, the video calls upon viewers to join hands in making history.

MrBeast's Meteoric Rise Threatens T-Series' Dominance

Although the video does not mention MrBeast by name, its call to action rings out clearly among T-Series' normal repertoire of music videos and film teasers. The numbers speak loudly. MrBeast has gained seven million subscribers in the last month alone, while T-Series has only two million. Tubefilter's annual stats depict a similar picture, with T-Series adding an insignificant 23 million subscribers over the last year, compared to MrBeast astonishing 105 million, The Verge reported

T-Series has reigned supreme on YouTube's leaderboard since dethroning Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg in 2019, becoming the first channel to amass 100 million subscribers. MrBeast, too, etched his name in history by surpassing PewDiePie in November 2022, claiming the title of the most-subscribed individual YouTuber.

Since then, MrBeast and T-Series started a friendly competition, with the former promising to rise to the top in homage to PewDiePie. With MrBeast expanding his reach beyond YouTube by hosting a $5 million Beast Games game show on Prime Video, the path appears clear: his viewership is primed to grow, potentially propelling him to his long-held ambition.

As the battle for YouTube supremacy rages on, one thing is certain - the digital landscape will never be the same.

 

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 19:44 IST
