Musk vs Zuckerberg takes another turn as Meta CEO says "its time to move on"

The highly anticipated cage match fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could now be in jeopardy as the Meta CEO has announced his intention to move on.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 09:37 IST
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg
View all Images
Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a fight in June this year. (AFP)

In another twist to the ongoing Musk vs Zuckerberg saga, Mark Zuckerberg looks to have called off his cage fight match with the Tesla CEO, saying that “its time to move on”. It all started in June this year when Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a “cage match”, to which his response was “Send Me Location,” a catchphrase previously used by decorated UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both CEOs have been showing glimpses of their training via social media posts on their respectively owned platforms.

However, the fight could now be in jeopardy as the Meta CEO seems to have moved on.

Musk vs Zuckerberg

In a post on Threads, Zuckerberg wrote, “I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Interestingly, Musk on Friday revealed specifics of his fight with the Meta CEO in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, highlighting that it would be live-streamed on both X and Meta's new platform Threads. The fight would not be managed by UFC but by the foundations run by both CEOs. He also spoke to the Prime Minister of Italy and the Minister of Culture about hosting the cage match in Rome, a city historically known for its gladiator battles.

Preparation for the fight

Both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been preparing for the cage match fight ever since it was proposed. Last month, the Meta CEO was seen training with MMA fighters Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya. During the same period, Zuckerberg also announced that he had earned a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

On the other hand, Musk has also been seen training with seasoned UFC fighters like Georges St-Pierre, as well as American computer scientist Lex Friedman who also holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Talking about the fight, American presenter Oscar De La Hoya called it the “biggest fight in MMA history”. In an X post on August 12, De La Hoya wrote, “@elonmusk vs @finkd will be the biggest fight in MMA history without the @ufc 50/50 fight.”

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 08:28 IST
