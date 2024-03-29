Musk's xAI to launch improved version of chatbot
Elon Musk's xAI startup to launch Grok-1.5 chatbot with improved performance in coding and math tasks for early testers and existing users on social media platform X.
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI said on Thursday it will launch an enhanced version of its chatbot Grok.
The new version, called Grok-1.5, will be made available to early testers and existing Grok users on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in the coming days, xAI said in a statement.
The startup said one of the most notable improvements in the new version is its performance in coding and math-related tasks.
Seeking an alternative to Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google, Musk launched xAI last year to create what he said would be a "maximum truth-seeking AI".
In December, the startup rolled out Grok for Premium subscribers of X.
Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, days after the billionaire had sued OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.
