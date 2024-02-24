MWC 2024: What to expect at the world's top tech show from Google, Nothing, Xiaomi and more

As the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 approaches, it may not command the same attention it once did, especially with some major brands scaling back their presence. Nevertheless, for devoted tech enthusiasts, particularly those favoring brands like Motorola, Google and Samsung, MWC remains a highly anticipated event.

And what is the theme this time at MWC? Quite a few actually. Apart from the hardware, these will include the network of the future, the Internet of Things, and generative AI. “We've seen a massive acceleration already in both the conversations and the uptake of AI and generative AI,” says McKinsey's Ruben Schaubroeck in his report.

Here's a glimpse of what to expect from the world's biggest phone show in 2024.

Countdown to MWC Kickoff

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2024, scheduled to run from Monday, February 26th to Thursday, February 29th.

Diverse Brands in the Spotlight

While MWC may have lost some of its former glory, the reduced dominance of major players provides a platform for smaller companies to shine. Among the confirmed attendees (via Android Police) are:

Google

Despite no new hardware announcements, Google will showcase an innovative booth experience, accompanied by potential Android-related revelations. Last year witnessed a feature drop focusing on Drive, Keep, and more.

Honor

Fresh from unveiling the thinnest foldable device, Honor gears up for the global launch of the Magic 6 Pro, initially exclusive to China. Additionally, the Magic V2 RSR, in collaboration with Porsche Design, promises a thrilling debut, catering to enthusiasts focused on foldables.

Nothing

With plans still unfolding, Nothing keeps enthusiasts in suspense. The Nothing Phone 2a is set for a March 5th reveal, but a mysterious announcement on February 27th, teased with "Nothing to see," adds an air of intrigue.

Xiaomi

Having already introduced its flagship models in China, Xiaomi brings the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro to MWC. The recently launched Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to make a stage appearance, offering a sneak peek into its capabilities.

OnePlus

Ahead of an event scheduled for Monday during MWC, OnePlus has already unveiled its upcoming wearable, the OnePlus Watch 2. While the recent launch of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R diminishes the likelihood of a new phone announcement, OnePlus is known for introducing concept devices, hinting at potential futuristic technologies on the MWC show floor.

As the anticipation builds, MWC 2024 promises to be an exciting stage for diverse smartphone innovations and announcements, providing enthusiasts with a glimpse into the industry's future. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the world's premier phone show.

