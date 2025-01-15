Latest Tech News Tech Tech News New Adobe AI tool ‘Firefly Bulk Create’ lets you edit 10000 images instantly with just one click

New Adobe AI tool ‘Firefly Bulk Create’ lets you edit 10000 images instantly with just one click

Adobe has launched Firefly Bulk Create, a powerful new AI tool that allows users to edit thousands of images with just one click. Know how it works.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 15 2025, 14:32 IST
Adobe has launched Firefly Bulk Create, an AI tool that allows editing up to 10,000 images at once. (REUTERS)

Adobe has launched a new AI tool, Firefly Bulk Create, which enables users to edit up to 10,000 images with a single click. This tool is a game-changer for professionals who manage large volumes of images, saving significant time and effort by streamlining tasks like background removal and resising.

Adobe Firefly Bulk Create: Key Features

Firefly Bulk Create offers two key features designed to simplify image editing. The first, Remove Background, allows users to eliminate backgrounds from multiple images at once. This feature is useful for tasks like creating images with uniform backgrounds or replacing them with different colours, according to The Verge report

The second feature, Resize, automatically adjusts image dimensions to fit various social media platforms. Whether it's for Instagram posts, Facebook ads, or other formats, the tool ensures that images meet the required specifications without manual resizing.

Firefly Bulk Create: Subscription for Premium Features

To access these features, users must subscribe to Adobe's Premium Firefly plan, which includes credits that can be used for these AI-driven tasks. This plan ensures users have the resources necessary to take full advantage of the Firefly Bulk Create tool, enhancing their workflow efficiency.

Firefly Bulk Create is particularly beneficial for those who regularly post on social media. It generates multiple image sizes tailored for different platforms, ensuring consistency and saving time when creating content. By automating repetitive tasks like background removal and resizing, users can focus on more creative aspects of their projects.

This tool adds to Adobe's portfolio of innovations aimed at enhancing productivity in creative fields. By automating tasks like background removal and resizing, Firefly Bulk Create allows users to focus on more creative aspects of their work.

Adobe has also stated that the tool's usage will come with a fee based on consumption. Users will likely need to pay for the Adobe Premium Firefly plan, which provides generative credits that can be spent on these advanced features.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 14:32 IST
