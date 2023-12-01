New Telegram features coming soon! Users can repost stories and record video messages

Back in July, Telegram introduced a new feature which resembled Instagram stories. Now, the platform is adding more new features to stories to make it more fun for the users to interact with their friends and family. As part of these new Telegram features, users will now be able to repost stories which are available on their feed and they can also react to them through a video message. Over the past few months, Telegram has been adding several features to stories and, with new additions, it will make the functionality more user friendly. Know more about the Telegram features here.

New Telegram features

According to the 9To5Google report, Telegram has introduced new tools for the stories feature, one is reposting stories from what their friends and channels have shared. Users can find the repost button below the post. While reposting, users will be redirected to the stories where they can add text, emojis, and drawings to the shared content.

The other Telegram story feature includes reacting to the reposted story with a video message. This gives users the ability to record video over the stories they share. To access the video reaction feature, you will be shown a camera icon which will enable you to record a small video message. The recorded message will be placed over the reposted story. The new Telegram feature will be available when users post the story from the beginning. Additionally, there are new Telegram features coming such as transcribed voice messages and story stats for channels.

Now on Channels, users will be able to react to messages with specific emojis and the channels can also customize the available emojis for followers to use. Also, when the user starts following a new channel, they will also be recommended a similar channel available on the platform.

All these new features will be made available in the upcoming update. For Android users, the update will be made available soon on Google Play as it is still under review.