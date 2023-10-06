Govt issues notices to X, YouTube, Telegram to remove child sexual abuse material.

In an official announcement on Friday, the government of India has served notices to three major social media platforms, namely X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube, and Telegram, with the directive to promptly eliminate any child sexual abuse material found on their platforms within the country. Rajiv Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, issued a stern warning, stating that if these social media intermediaries fail to take swift action, they risk losing their safe harbor protection provided under section 79 of the IT Act. This warning implies that these platforms could potentially face direct prosecution under applicable laws and regulations, even if they are not the ones responsible for uploading such illicit content.

Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar's statement underscores the government's commitment to combatting the dissemination of harmful content, especially pertaining to child exploitation, on social media platforms. The government's intent to withdraw the safe harbor provision serves as a clear signal that they are prepared to hold these platforms accountable for their content and to enforce stringent measures to protect the well-being of Indian citizens, particularly vulnerable children who may be subjected to such disturbing material.

Government issues notices to major social media platforms

"Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued notices to social media intermediaries X, YouTube and Telegram, warning them to remove Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) from their platforms on the Indian internet.

"The notices served to these platforms emphasize the importance of prompt and permanent removal or disabling of access to any CSAM on their platforms," the statement said.

The notices also call for the implementation of proactive measures, such as content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms, to prevent the dissemination of CSAM in the future.

"We have sent notices to X, YouTube and Telegram to ensure there are no Child Sexual Abuse Material that exist on their platforms. The government is determined to build a safe and trusted internet under the IT rules.

"If they do not act swiftly, their safe harbour under section 79 of the IT Act would be withdrawn and consequences under the Indian law will follow," Chandrasekhar said.

The Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, provides the legal framework for addressing pornographic content, including CSAM. Sections 66E, 67, 67A, and 67B of the IT Act impose stringent penalties and fines for the online transmission of obscene or pornographic content, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

